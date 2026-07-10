MIAMI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEvidence, America's most widely used medical knowledge platform, today announced EvidenceGrade, a new feature that grades and visualizes, in real time, the quality of the published evidence cited in—and used to inform—every answer.

OpenEvidence Launches EvidenceGrade™, Empowering Physicians To See the Strength of Cited Evidence Beneath Each AI Answer OpenEvidence Launches EvidenceGrade™, Empowering Physicians To See the Strength of Cited Evidence Beneath Each AI Answer OpenEvidence Launches EvidenceGrade™, Empowering Physicians To See the Strength of Cited Evidence Beneath Each AI Answer

A well-known limitation of AI systems is that when summarizing multiple sources, they gloss over differences in the quality of those sources. In healthcare, this limitation has acute side effects: the difference between evidence from a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial and evidence from a small observational study in a foreign population is the difference between what a physician can plausibly rely on to make a life-or-death treatment decision. EvidenceGrade by OpenEvidence advances medical AI by solving this problem: surfacing, quantifying, grading, and visualizing the quality of the evidence behind OpenEvidence answers — in terms of the safety with which physicians can apply that evidence in real-world clinical practice.

EvidenceGrade gives clinicians an at-a-glance view of the strength of the published literature behind an OpenEvidence answer — adding a critical layer of context to aid in incorporating this evidence into high-stakes medical decisions. Developed by physicians and engineers at OpenEvidence, EvidenceGrade is a novel method that builds on the GRADE framework — the methodology behind Cochrane, the World Health Organization, and most major clinical guidelines — and operates at the speed and scale clinicians depend on at the point of care.

EvidenceGrade is the latest step in OpenEvidence's broader effort to bring rigorous evidence appraisal to clinicians at the point of care. Through its partnership with Cochrane, OpenEvidence surfaces gold-standard systematic reviews directly in the clinician's workflow, and with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF), the company has pioneered a new approach for keeping clinical practice guidelines aligned with the latest evidence. While OpenEvidence will continue to surface this gold-standard guidance wherever it is available, formal graded evidence syntheses, like Cochrane systematic reviews, exist for only a fraction of the questions clinicians face in practice. EvidenceGrade complements these efforts by extending transparent, structured evidence grading across the platform — including the many questions for which no formal appraisal yet exists.

"Not all evidence is equally certain, and when a clinician acts on an answer, it's imperative they understand how much weight the underlying evidence can bear," said Samuel Finlayson, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President of Medical AI at OpenEvidence. "Expert research appraisal teams do invaluable work, but they can't cover every question that comes up in everyday practice. We built EvidenceGrade to extend their methods to as many questions as possible. We see it as a complement to traditional evidence synthesis, and we're releasing it as a starting point that will improve as the clinical community helps us refine it."

Read more about how EvidenceGrade was developed by OpenEvidence's lead physicians in this blog post.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support tool and medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, the majority of U.S. physicians use OpenEvidence daily. Learn more at openevidence.com.

SOURCE OpenEvidence