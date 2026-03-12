A New Era in Medicine: The Dawn of Scaled Medical Intelligence.

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2026, for the first time in history, one million clinical consultations were conducted between NPI verified physicians and an AI system, OpenEvidence, within a single 24-hour period — demonstrating that human and artificial intelligence can collaborate at scale to advance the practice of medicine.

This is the day medical AI reached escape velocity.

"One million clinical consultations in a single day marks the accelerating integration of medical AI into the fabric of healthcare," said Daniel Nadler, PhD, Founder and CEO of OpenEvidence. "We have crossed the threshold where AI is no longer just a promising new tool, but a trusted partner, woven into the high-stakes moments when doctors make decisions that save lives."

The Leading Medical Artificial Intelligence

OpenEvidence's Medical AI differentiates itself from general consumer AI by providing answers sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical evidence, including content from OpenEvidence's official partners, such as the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), and Cochrane Library, among others.

This unrelenting focus on evidence-based medicine has fueled explosive growth. OpenEvidence is now used daily by the majority of all practicing physicians in the United States.

"When a doctor asks a question on OpenEvidence, they are looking for a quick, accurate answer to make a high-stakes clinical decision about a patient," added Nadler. "One million clinical consultations in a single day represents one million moments where a patient received better, faster, and more informed care. We're incredibly proud to bring improved care at that scale to US healthcare every single day."

About OpenEvidence Named "the best AI tool for medical information" by the New England Journal of Medicine JW, independent studies show that OpenEvidence is used by more American doctors than all other AIs in the world—combined. OpenEvidence is a clinical decision support platform built to help healthcare professionals access real-time, evidence-based answers and streamline clinical workflows all within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment. OpenEvidence is currently the most valuable doctor technology company in the world, and is backed by Google, Nvidia, Sequoia—and all of the other leading investors in the world.

For more information, visit www.openevidence.com.

SOURCE OpenEvidence