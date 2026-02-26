The limited release version of OpenEvidence's doctor-patient Visits™ suite has already been used to power ~37 million minutes of doctor-patient care communications and interactions in the United States in just the last several months since limited release.

MIAMI , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEvidence, the most valuable doctor technology company in the world, whose clinical decision AI was named "the best AI tool for medical information" by the New England Journal of Medicine JW—and which is used (according to independent studies) by more American doctors than all other AIs in the world combined—today announced the wide-release and expansion of the OpenEvidence AI-Integrated Doctor Dialer™—a HIPAA-secure, privacy-centric communications suite purpose-built for doctor-patient telemedicine calls, messaging, faxing, and straight-to-voicemail outreach, all delivered natively inside the OpenEvidence app as one unified clinical platform.

The OpenEvidence AI-Integrated Doctor Dialer™ is built on multi-step AI that operates throughout the entire clinical workflow—from call documentation to real-time clinical decision support during the patient call—with evidence-based recommendations embedded directly within the patient notes generated from the call. This ensures AI assistance is available at every step of the patient call, visit, and communication.

Unlike traditional standalone dialers and fragmented "communications add-ons," the OpenEvidence AI-Integrated Doctor Dialer™ is designed to make high-stakes clinical communications with patients more efficient and more accurate by embedding OpenEvidence's world-leading Clinical Decision AI—used by more American doctors than all other AIs combined—directly into the patient communications workflow—so clinicians can communicate, document, and navigate next-step clinical decisions with deeply-integrated, real-time AI decision support—even on privacy-centric telemedicine calls and other communications with patients.

Even the limited release version of OpenEvidence's doctor-patient Visits™ suite—which was only available to select users prior to today—has already been used to power ~37 million minutes of doctor-patient care communications and interactions in the United States—in just the last several months since limited release.

The OpenEvidence Dialer was originally designed to address a common challenge for clinicians—choosing between personal privacy and patient accessibility—the OpenEvidence Dialer enables healthcare professionals to communicate with patients securely while keeping their personal phone numbers private.

With the OpenEvidence Dialer, clinicians can:

Place calls with customizable caller ID number set to their hospital or practice, increasing patient pickup rates while maintaining personal privacy.

Place calls with customizable caller ID number set to their hospital or practice, increasing patient pickup rates while maintaining personal privacy.

Connect with patients over telemedicine in one tap

Switch seamlessly between profiles and phone numbers across multiple hospitals or clinics, and boost pickup rates by ensuring your patients see the right caller ID number when you call.

Switch seamlessly between profiles and phone numbers across multiple hospitals or clinics, and boost pickup rates by ensuring your patients see the right caller ID number when you call. Send and receive secure text messages directly within the OpenEvidence app, with optional patient replies.

Send and receive faxes by uploading files or scanning documents in-app.

Deliver straight-to-voicemail messages without ringing the patient's phone—ideal for appointment reminders, follow-ups, and other non-urgent communications.

Automatically create clinical notes by selecting "Create Visit," which transcribes patient calls into structured documentation with real-time evidence integration. Your patient communication, clinical decision support, and documentation are all in one place.

All communications remain fully HIPAA-compliant. By unifying patient communication, clinical decision support, and documentation into a single workflow, OpenEvidence eliminates the need for fragmented tools and disconnected systems.

The OpenEvidence Dialer includes unlimited daily minutes and is free for all verified U.S. healthcare professionals. It is available today within the OpenEvidence app—simply tap "Dialer" on the navigation bar to get started.

About OpenEvidence

Named "the best AI tool for medical information" by the New England Journal of Medicine JW, independent studies show that OpenEvidence is used by more American doctors than all other AIs in the world—combined. OpenEvidence is a clinical decision support platform built to help healthcare professionals access real-time, evidence-based answers and streamline clinical workflows—all within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment. OpenEvidence is currently the most valuable doctor technology company in the world, and is backed by Google, Nvidia, Sequoia—and all of the other leading investors in the world.

About OpenEvidence AI-Integrated Doctor Dialer™

OpenEvidence AI-Integrated Doctor Dialer™ is available on the OpenEvidence app for iOS and Android, and enables HIPAA-secure, privacy-centric calling, messaging, faxing, and straight-to-voicemail capabilities directly within the OpenEvidence app. The OpenEvidence Dialer allows you to call patients with the caller ID number set to your desired hospital or practice number, keeping your personal phone number private. The Dialer also optionally integrates with OpenEvidence Visits™, allowing you to automatically create a quick clinical note from the call. The Dialer is accessible directly in the OpenEvidence app, available today.

