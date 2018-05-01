OpenFinance Network agrees to list Securitize Issued Tokens on the Trading Platform

"The OpenFinance Network is bringing to market something that all of us in the security token space have been waiting for," said Securitize co-founder and CEO, Carlos Domingo. "They are taking the STO market a step closer to maturity and mainstream adoption."

Through the agreement, all of Securitize's customers will be eligible for listing on the OFN platform. The SpiceVC token will be among the first to be listed.

OFN is unique in that it works with leading brokerage houses, custodians, transfer agents, and banks to innovate in the space of alternative assets. Its trading platform technology and team of securities lawyers and trading veterans seek to bring efficiency, transparency, and interoperability to a fragmented marketplace.

"Entering an agreement with Securitize ensures high quality and compliant security tokens will be available on OFN," said Juan M. Hernandez, CEO of OpenFinance Network. "Securitize's clear dedication to expanding and challenging this market makes this relationship a great example of the types of agreements we seek to establish."

About Securitize

Securitize is an industry-leading security token issuance platform that enables funds, startups, and asset owners to issue security tokens through Security Token Offerings. Companies such as 22X Fund (Batch 22 of 500 Startups), Realecoin, and Lottery.com have worked with Securitize to seamlessly tokenize their securities, raise capital, enable increased investor liquidity, and deliver value to token holders in innovative ways.

About OpenFinance Network

OpenFinance Network is the leading trading platform for alternative assets. They work with the millions of investors who hold assets in the $7.7T alternatives market (e.g. hedge funds, private equity, limited partnerships, non-listed REITs, business development companies (BDCs), Regulation D, Regulation A+, Regulation CF and other crowdfunded assets). The platform serves as a conduit between issuers, investors, and industry stakeholders, offering streamlined access to liquidity and asset transfer efficiencies. For more information on OFN, visit www.openfinance.io and ="http://medium.com/@openfinance" target="_blank">medium.com/@openfinance.

