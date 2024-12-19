OpenFrame for Mainframe Modernization now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft announces the availability of OpenFrame as a Google Cloud Marketplace solution. OpenFrame is a leading solution for migrating your legacy mainframe applications to run as containers in Google Cloud, with minimal changes to the application business logic.

Unlock the Power of Cloud Infrastructure

TmaxSoft's OpenFrame, a mainframe modernization solution, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Post this OpenFrame on Google Cloud Architecture

Seamless Migration for Legacy Systems

TmaxSoft's OpenFrame is a comprehensive solution for migrating and modernizing legacy mainframe applications onto Google Cloud. With OpenFrame, organizations can transition business-critical mainframe workloads to Google Cloud and utilize Google Cloud's class-leading performance, scalability, security, high availability, and data/AI solutions. Companies can reduce operational costs by up to 70% compared to traditional mainframe environments, unlocking business and technical agility and unlocking new business functions and capabilities in the cloud.

Benefits

Seamless Migration: OpenFrame enables the rehosting of critical mainframe applications with little to no code changes, while preserving existing functionality

Cost Savings: Organizations can reduce operational costs by up to 60-70%, with a potential reduction of total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 75%

Scalability and High Performance: Leveraging Google Cloud's planet-scale infrastructure, OpenFrame offers horizontal and vertical scaling, with active-active clustering across zones for high availability

Comprehensive Technology Support: OpenFrame natively supports COBOL, Assembler, PL/I, Easytrieve, JCL, CICS, IMS-DC, and JE

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Utilize Google Cloud's Identity and Access Management (IAM) for centralized access control, auditing, real-time log management, and encryption of data

Future-Proof: Integrate modern technologies like Java and .NET while maintaining high transaction throughput and scalability

Comprehensive Technical Coverage

Wide Range of Supported Technologies

OpenFrame on Google Cloud supports key mainframe languages and technologies, such as COBOL, Assembler, PL/I, Easytrieve, and JCL. With advanced compilers and processing engines, OpenFrame ensures these legacy applications can be recompiled to run on Google Cloud without any code changes, maintaining the integrity and functionality of existing systems.

Integrated Online and Batch Solutions

OpenFrame excels in supporting both online and batch applications, providing a unified environment that simplifies rehosting. The solution includes replacements for mainframe CICS, IMS-DC, and JES, enabling end-users to continue their operations seamlessly through the OpenFrame WebTerminal.

Performance, Scalability, and Reliability on Google Cloud

Optimized for High Performance

By deploying OpenFrame on Google Cloud, organizations can take advantage of Google's scalable, reliable and secure infrastructure. The solution supports horizontal and vertical scaling, leveraging Google Cloud's multiple Compute Engine machine types, persistent containers and flexible networking options. OpenFrame can be configured in an active-active cluster across multiple zones, ensuring high availability and performance even under heavy workloads.

Future-Proof Your IT Infrastructure

OpenFrame's architecture on Google Cloud allows for the seamless integration of modern technologies, such as Java and .NET, while supporting high transaction throughput. Not only does this flexibility enhance your current operations but it also readies your organization for future developments.

Cost Efficiency and Enhanced Security

Significant Cost Savings

Transitioning to OpenFrame on Google Cloud can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 75%1, freeing up resources for innovation and growth. Additionally, Google Cloud's pay-as-you-go model ensures that you only pay for what you consume, optimizing your operational expenses.

Robust Security and Compliance

Security is paramount, and OpenFrame on Google Cloud provides ITDMs with the tools to proactively respond to threats while automating administrative burdens. Leveraging Google Cloud's Identity and Access Management (IAM,) IT leaders now have granular access controls to safeguard company resources including built-in audit trails, context-aware access, and automated permission management. Data is encrypted both at rest and in transit, ensuring compliance with industry standards and protecting sensitive information.

Ready to Modernize?

Transform your mainframe environment with OpenFrame on Google Cloud. Enjoy the benefits of modern infrastructure and new cloud capabilities while preserving your existing applications. For more information and to get started, visit OpenFrame on Google Marketplace or contact TmaxSoft today.

1 SC Data Center Case Study (https://www.tmaxsoft.com/en/case-study/view?gubun=&caseSeq=109)

Contact:

TmaxSoft

[email protected], [email protected]

SOURCE TmaxSoft