OpenGov Acquires Permitting and Licensing Cloud Leader ViewPoint

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov , the leader in enterprise cloud solutions for government, expands its market-leading platform with the acquisition of ViewPoint . ViewPoint Cloud - the industry's fastest-growing and only multi-tenant SaaS software for permitting and licensing - will be integrated into The OpenGov Cloud™ , broadening OpenGov's reach and impact on the public sector.

"Governments deserve innovative and trusted technology to power how they operate and drive value to the residents they serve," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "Not only are OpenGov and ViewPoint among the fastest-growing GovTech companies, we are each the only multi-tenant cloud platforms of scale in our respective categories. I could not be more excited for our joint future and to bring this incredible software to every government that wants to take advantage of it."

"I co-founded this company with the idea that governments deserve cutting-edge technology," said ViewPoint CEO Nasser Hajo. "ViewPoint has since grown to become the cloud-based permitting and licensing market leader, stretching the boundaries of what's possible to bring efficiency, transparency, and civic engagement to public agencies. OpenGov is the leading enterprise cloud software company in the GovTech sector, and we could not be more thrilled at the opportunity to join forces and continue building the technology that will power governments for decades to come."

ViewPoint is OpenGov's third announced acquisition since 2016. In October of 2017, OpenGov acquired Peak Democracy - the leader in citizen engagement technology. In April of 2016, OpenGov acquired Ontodia - the leading provider of open data solutions using CKAN, the premier open-source standard used by thousands of governments around the world. These solutions have since been integrated into The OpenGov Cloud™, which is now the premier, end-to-end Budgeting, Performance, Communications, and Reporting cloud solution for government.

This acquisition comes on the heels of OpenGov closing a $51 million Series D financing round led by experienced GovTech investors Weatherford Capital and 8VC, with participation from existing investor Andreessen Horowitz. The company has now raised more than $140 million from Andreessen Horowitz, 8VC, JC2 Ventures, Emerson Collective, and other top investors since its founding in 2012.

OpenGov is the leader in enterprise cloud solutions for government. The OpenGov Cloud™ is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications and reporting. This multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution connects stakeholders to the budget process, engages them for real-time feedback, accurately forecasts personnel costs, and integrates with key government systems, resulting in improved outcomes, enhanced internal efficiencies, and more time for strategic planning.

Over 2,000 public agencies use OpenGov—including the State of West Virginia; the State of Ohio; the City of Richmond, VA; and Lincoln NE. OpenGov was founded in 2012, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, 8VC, Thrive Capital, and Weatherford Capital.

ViewPoint Cloud is the fastest-growing and only multi-tenant SaaS software for permitting, licensing, and code enforcement operations. Built with the idea that local and state governments deserve the same design and technology standards as the private sector, ViewPoint Cloud provides next-generation permitting for forward-thinking governments. The all-in-one platform offers a seamless, user-friendly experience for public applicants, fully integrated with powerful workflow automation for department staff.

ViewPoint serves over 200 towns, cities, counties, and state agencies of all sizes from coast to coast and maintains a 98% customer retention rate over our 24 years of service.

