OpenGov Named A Winner Of The Bay Area Top Workplaces 2020 Award

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Based on input from employees across the company, there are three key tenets that drive OpenGov's winning culture . First, employees do what they say they will do. Second, employees drive for customer impact. Third, employees have passion for the mission. These values have created a unified culture that revolves around positive feedback, collaboration, and excellent work.

"OpenGov takes pride in being a mission-driven technology company where our work makes a positive impact on society. Being awarded a Top Workplace exemplifies how much passion and pride employees have working at OpenGov. We continue to focus on fostering an amazing culture for our talented employees to be proud of that is both rewarding and impactful," expressed Frank Han, Vice President and Head of Talent Acquisition at OpenGov. "Being a Top Workplace will allow us to drive more awareness in the market to attract top talent to our amazing company."

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud enables organizations to plan more strategically and collaboratively, streamline mission-critical processes, and communicate with stakeholders more transparently.

