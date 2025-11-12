StarlingX, Infrastructure of Choice for Distributed Cloud and World's Largest Telecommunications Providers, Available in Version 11.0 Today

StarlingX 11.0 is ideal for enterprises seeking a reliable, low-cost distributed cloud architecture, having been hardened in production by telcos such as KDDI, T-Systems, Verizon, Vodafone and others.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarlingX, the open source distributed cloud platform for IoT, 5G, O-RAN and edge computing, is available in its 11.0 release today. StarlingX combines the Linux kernel, Ceph, OpenStack, Kubernetes and more to create a full-featured cloud software stack that provides everything telecom carriers and enterprises need to deploy an edge cloud on a few servers or hundreds of them. Container-based, highly automated and scalable, StarlingX is used by the most demanding applications in industrial IoT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency, high-performance use cases.

A complete cloud infrastructure software stack for the edge

***Download StarlingX 1 1.0 at https://opendev.org/starlingx ***

"The StarlingX platform has been running in production and flawlessly performing for years in demanding environments such as telecom backbone networks," said Ildikó Váncsa, director of community for the OpenInfra Foundation. "The community is now focusing on fine-tuning the project to take it to the next level. The StarlingX 11.0 release emphasizes reliability, security, and scalability without sacrificing performance, which ensures that the platform fits existing and emerging use cases alike."

Highlights of the New Features and Upgrades in StarlingX 11.0

New toolset to automate upgrading StarlingX applications, and further enhancing the rollback process for some upgrade scenarios

Increased efficiency and flexibility in networking configurations in the central and sub-clouds

Protecting inter-host pod-to-pod application traffic with IPSec

Enhanced PTP notification settings

Security enhancements through improved access control, secure boot and more

OVS-DPDK and Rook-Ceph integration for OpenStack in StarlingX

Platform maintenance and new versions of integrated projects, including OpenStack Caracal and Kubernetes v1.32.2

Learn more about these and other features of StarlingX 11.0 in the community's release notes .

StarlingX at the OpenInfra Summit EU

StarlingX developers, ecosystem contributors, and users recently gathered at OpenInfra Summit EU to share use cases, best practices and suggestions for the project roadmap. These sessions are now available for viewing on demand:

StarlingX – A Simple Approach to Scaling Distributed Clouds

StarlingX is widely used in production among large telecom operators around the globe, such as T-Systems, Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI and more. Operators are utilizing the container-based platform for their 5G and O-RAN backbone infrastructures, along with relying on the project's features to easily manage the lifecycle of the infrastructure components and services. The StarlingX community is actively collaborating with the O-RAN Software Community (SC) to ensure compatibility with relevant requirements and workloads.

Although hardened by major telecom users, StarlingX is not exclusively a telecom platform. StarlingX is ideal for enterprises seeking a highly performant distributed cloud architecture. Organizations are evaluating the platform for providing backbone network infrastructure for railway systems, high-performance computing (HPC), edge datacenter solutions, industrial automation and other demanding use cases.

OpenInfra Community Drives StarlingX Progress

The StarlingX project launched in 2018, with initial code contributed by Wind River and Intel. Active contributors to the project include Wind River, Encora, Intel and 99Cloud.

"StarlingX is advancing Kubernetes and cloud technologies for enterprises and mission-critical industries. As a committed supporter of the project and original contributor to the code base, we are excited to see the ongoing growth in commercial adoption and within the ecosystem. We will continue to support this momentum with our continued collaboration and by delivering expertise with our commercial distribution of StarlingX in Wind River Cloud Platform."—Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River

"We are thrilled to welcome the release of StarlingX 11.0, a significant milestone in delivering a robust, enterprise-grade open-source distributed edge cloud platform. With its expanded capabilities, stronger security, and greater operational efficiency, StarlingX 11.0 empowers enterprises to accelerate their edge transformation and unlock new possibilities. I will continue to actively contribute to the community, working closely with customers and partners to drive innovation and foster broader adoption of StarlingX." —Shuquan Huang, technical director, 99Cloud, member of the StarlingX Technical Steering Committee

"We are thrilled to witness the results delivered by the StarlingX 11.0. This release brings important new features to improve security and reliability, positioning it as the perfect choice for an open-source distributed edge cloud platform. The community engagement and the ecosystem are growing and bringing accelerated results. The new contributors helped the community bring multiple new enhancements and integrations including an upversion to OpenStack 2024.1 (Caracal). Encora is excited to continue supporting the expansion of StarlingX." —Thales Elero Cervi, Encora, StarlingX Openstack project lead, member of the StarlingX Technical Steering Committee

Project Resources

About StarlingX

StarlingX is the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low-latency and high-performance applications. It provides a scalable and highly reliable edge infrastructure, tested and available as a complete stack. Applications include industrial IoT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency use cases. StarlingX ensures compatibility among diverse open source components and provides unique project components for fault management and service management, among others, to ensure high availability of user applications. StarlingX is the ready-for-deployment code base for edge implementations in scalable solutions. StarlingX is an OpenInfra Foundation project. www.starlingx.io

Media Contacts:

Robert Cathey

Cathey.co for the OpenInfra Foundation

e [email protected]

Allison Price

OpenInfra Foundation

e [email protected]

SOURCE OpenInfra Foundation