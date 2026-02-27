OPENING DOORS TO NEW YORKERS ACROSS THE FIVE BOROUGHS

The Paley Museum and New York City Department of Social Services Announce Landmark Partnership Providing Free Access to 1.4 Million New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Paley Museum, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, today announced a major new partnership with the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) that will provide free admission and program access to 1.4 million New Yorkers who receive public assistance.

Through this inspiring collaboration, Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cardholders across all five boroughs will enjoy free access to the Paley Museum's blockbuster exhibits, immersive experiences, and dynamic public programs—opening the doors wider than ever before to one of New York City's premier cultural destinations.

The announcement comes during Paley's milestone 50th Anniversary year, following the grand reopening and ribbon-cutting of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces. After five decades in New York City—the #1 media market in the world—the Paley Museum continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub and a welcoming gathering place for all New Yorkers.

"For fifty years, The Paley Museum has proudly called New York City home," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "As we celebrate our historic 50th anniversary and our newly renovated Museum, we are thrilled to partner with the New York City Department of Social Services to ensure that 1.4 million New Yorkers have the opportunity to experience Paley's best-in-class programs and educational classes. This partnership reflects Paley's longstanding commitment to create access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and to serve as a cultural home for families across the five boroughs."

Under the program:

EBT cardholders will receive free museum admission for up to eight guests which includes access to its blockbuster exhibits, the award-winning PaleyGX gaming and VR studio, the renowned Paley Archive Library, educational classes, Family Days, daily screenings, and so much more.





, unlocking additional year-round benefits including access to special events, character meet-and-greets, presales, discounts and more. Enrollment is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying EBT cardholders. Advance reservations and walk-in admission options make visiting easy and convenient.

Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and easily accessible by mass transit, the Paley Museum offers visitors a front-row seat to unforgettable experiences. From star-studded festivals such as PaleyFest NY to immersive exhibitions, live podcasts, watch parties, esports tournaments, and family programming, The Paley Museum is where audiences connect in person with the stories, stars, and cultural moments that shape our world.

"New York City is replete with incredible cultural and educational institutions like the Paley Museum, and we believe that a household's income or background should never be a barrier to enjoying these resources. DSS is committed to working with our partners in and outside of government to establish new ways to expand access to these institutions for the millions of New Yorkers we serve," said NYC Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park. "We are proud to partner with the Paley Museum to advance this shared goal and make it easier for families and individuals to access the Paley Museum and explore the artistic impact of media for EBT cardholders. We look forward to continuing this collaboration through robust outreach to our clients, so they are aware of this new and exciting opportunity."

Founded in 1975 by media pioneer William S. Paley, The Paley Center for Media, which owns and operates the iconic Paley Museum, is the world's leading nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful influence on culture and society. The Paley Museum is also home to the renowned Paley Archive, the world's largest publicly accessible collection of television and radio programming—more than 160,000 programs—often referred to as a national treasure.

In November 2025, Paley unveiled Phase I of a transformative renovation of its historic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, including a complete reimagining of its two renowned theaters featuring state-of-the-art surround sound, advanced lighting, and sophisticated design. Its flexible new exhibition and gathering spaces host immersive installations, high-profile screenings, and once-in-a-lifetime live events.

As Paley enters its next chapter, this partnership underscores its enduring mission: to broaden access to arts, culture, entertainment, and education—ensuring that families from every neighborhood can share in the excitement, inspiration, and discovery that define the Paley experience.

For more information about eligibility and enrollment, visit paleymuseum.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

About the New York City Department of Social Services:

The Department of Social Services, comprised of the Human Resources Administration (HRA) and the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), serves millions of New Yorkers annually through a broad range of services that aim to address poverty, income inequality, and prevent homelessness. HRA serves over three million New Yorkers through the administration of more than 15 major public assistance programs. DHS oversees a broad network of shelters, services, and outreach programs dedicated to helping New Yorkers experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. DSS is central to the City's mission to expand opportunities for more New Yorkers, address income inequality, help New Yorkers experiencing homelessness stabilize their lives, and ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers receive the benefits and assistance for which they may be eligible.

