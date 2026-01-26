THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE SCHEDULE FOR PALEYFEST LA 2026

The 2026 Festival to Feature a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Charlie's Angels Featuring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the schedule for PaleyFest LA 2026, the nation's premiere media, television, and entertainment festival. PaleyFest LA will take place at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood from Saturday, April 4 through Sunday, April 12, 2026, and will feature some of the most acclaimed shows and renowned personalities for an unforgettable experience. Presale for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers starts on Tuesday, January 27. The festival is made possible by Citi returning as an official sponsor, and William S. Paley Foundation as the founding benefactor.

"PaleyFest LA is a one-of-a-kind celebration where iconic talent, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments all come together," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the DOLBY THEATRE this April and are deeply grateful to our partners at Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support in making this festival possible."

PaleyFest LA will celebrate an exceptional lineup of prestigious television series as well as the celebrated artists and cultural icons who are setting the bar for excellence in media and entertainment. The festival also offers fans the exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations that have become a hallmark of PaleyFest LA.

Throughout the years, PaleyFest LA has presented milestone anniversary celebrations, and at this year's festival Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd will reunite for the 50th anniversary of the legendary TV series Charlie's Angels.

This year's festival will also celebrate the highly anticipated return of ABC & Hulu's Scrubs, Apple TV's acclaimed series' Pluribus, Shrinking, and Your Friends & Neighbors; the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award-winning series The Pitt from HBO Max; and the beloved Netflix series Emily in Paris and Nobody Wants This.

"Charlie's Angels surprised everyone when Farrah, Jackie and I hit the ground running (thanks, in part, to Farrah's iconic poster) and the Pilot went through the glass ceiling. Overnight, we were hailed with something akin to 'Rock Star Fame'. When Cheryl joined us in the second season, she added a special element uniquely hers and the crazy went on. It was light hearted, but, at the beginning of the Women's Movement in the 1970's, also quietly delivered the important message that women are just as capable as men. We are proud that we were able to entertain the television viewing audience for an hour each week, let them put their feet up, forget their troubles and, at the same time, inspire and empower young women all over the world. We look forward to reuniting on the PaleyFest stage to celebrate Charlie's Angels milestone anniversary and to reflect on our work in television across the decades," said Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

"We are so excited to bring Nobody Wants This to PaleyFest this year! We'll discuss icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more," said Erin Foster, Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer.

"We're thrilled to bring Your Friends & Neighbors to PaleyFest as part of this prestigious lineup of shows. We're excited to celebrate with the fans and give them a sneak peek at what we have in store for them in Season 2," said Jonathan Tropper, Creator and Showrunner.

The Paley Member community receives exclusive Members-Only benefits including 25% discounts on PaleyFest LA tickets and presale access to tickets for selection of the best seats in the house before they sell out, as well as year-round benefits for Paley programs and events. To become a Paley Member, or to give the gift of Paley Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us .

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access as follows, until seats sell out:





Paley President's Circle; Patron Circle Platinum, Gold, Silver; Patron's Circle+; Partner Members; and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting on Tuesday, January 27 at 9:00 am PT

Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can purchase tickets on Thursday, January 29 at 9:00 am PT

The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, January 30 at 9:00 am PT

Since its inception in 1984, PaleyFest LA has honored notables such as Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, among others, as well as the casts and creative teams from Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and countless more.

While fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest LA, they have the opportunity to relive some of the festival's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel . Some of the memorable shows featured include Stranger Things, Severance, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Morning Show, Hacks, Suits, Lost, The Golden Girls, The Mandalorian, Loki, and past Paley appearances from some of this year's featured shows including Emily in Paris, Scrubs, Shrinking, and Pluribus.

PaleyFest LA supports Paley's many education initiatives and programs, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, located at The Paley Museum in New York and The Beverly Hills Public Library in Beverly Hills, and featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs, as well as television commercials.

PaleyFest LA 2026 Lineup and Participating Talent*:

Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 pm – Pluribus (Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television)

Big Screen Presentation of the season one finale by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka); Karolina Wydra (Zosia); Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos); Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté); Gordon Smith, Executive Producer & Writer; and Jenn Carroll, Co-Executive Producer & Writer

Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:30 pm - Charlie's Angels 50th Anniversary Celebration (Original Network ABC and Sony Pictures Television)

The Iconic Series and Its Legendary Stars Celebrate a TV Milestone!

Featuring: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Shrinking (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television)

Screening of the Season 3 Finale & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Bill Lawrence, Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer; Brett Goldstein, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, (Louis); Jason Segel, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, (Jimmy); Jessica Williams (Gaby); Michael Urie (Brian); Luke Tennie (Sean); Christa Miller (Liz); Lukita Maxwell (Alice); and Ted McGinley (Derek)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Nobody Wants This (Netflix and 20th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Kristen Bell, Executive Producer (Joanne); Adam Brody (Noah); Justine Lupe (Morgan); Timothy Simons (Sasha); Jackie Tohn (Esther); Erin Foster, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer; Jenni Konner, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer; and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Emily in Paris (Netflix and Paramount Television Studios)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Darren Star, Creator, Executive Producer & Writer; Andrew Fleming, Executive Producer & Director; Lily Collins, Producer (Emily Cooper); Ashley Park (Mindy); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Bruno Gouery (Luc); and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm – Scrubs (ABC and 20th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Zach Braff, Executive Producer (John "J.D." Dorian); Donald Faison Executive Producer (Christopher Turk); Sarah Chalke, Executive Producer (Elliot Reid); and Bill Lawrence, Executive Producer

Plus additional guests to be announced.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:00 pm - Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV and Apple Studios)

Big Screen Preview of a New Episode & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Jon Hamm Executive Producer (Andrew "Coop" Cooper); Amanda Peet (Mel Cooper); Olivia Munn (Samantha Levitt); and Jonathan Tropper, Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, & Executive Producer

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 7:00 pm - The Pitt (HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television)

Celebrating This Year's Emmy and Golden Globe Award–Winner for Best Drama Series! Preview Screening and Conversation.

Featuring: R. Scott Gemmill, Executive Producer; Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael Robinavitch); Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King); and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos)

Plus additional guests to be announced

*Events & Participants Subject to Change. Talent Appear Schedule Permitting.

For more updates on PaleyFest, please visit paleyfest.org, Paley's Facebook page, and follow @PaleyCenter on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Threads, and on TikTok: @thepaleycenter.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

About the 2026 PaleyFest LA Lineup:

From the moment it premiered in 1976, Charlie's Angels became a landmark moment in television and a bona fide cultural phenomenon. The series, propelled by the renowned performances of its lead stars, put powerful women at the center of their own narratives, forever changing the media landscape. The evening will feature a look back at the classic series and a celebration of the enduring impact of Charlie's Angels and of the actresses who defined it. The Charlie's Angels television library is currently held by Sony Pictures Television and is available to stream on Prime Video, Tubi and The Roku Channel.

The revival of the beloved ABC and 20th Television comedy series created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs, makes its long-awaited premiere this February. Series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke return to navigate the halls of Sacred Heart, along with guest star appearances by Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, making it truly the return fans have been waiting for. Across its original 9 season run the series deftly balanced high comedy, usually centered on the enduring bromance between JD and Turk, with a huge heart, drawing a devoted audience who no doubt can't wait to visit with these characters once again.

The timely and thrillingly compelling Apple TV drama from creator Vince Gilligan, Pluribus became a breakout global hit following its 2025 premiere. Recently scoring a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award win for the brilliant performance of its star Rhea Seehorn as "Carol," and hailing from creator Vince Gilligan, the series has built a fascinating universe of characters which propel its central race to save humanity storyline forward in breathtaking fashion.

Starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, Apple TV's acclaimed series Your Friends & Neighbors returns for it much anticipated second season April 3. Tracing the escapades of a former hedge fund manager (Hamm) who, after his life unravels, becomes an improbable suburban burglar stealing from his affluent neighbors. The intoxicating and richly drawn series, acted to perfection by its gifted ensemble cast, has a lot to say about the secrets that lie beyond wealthy facades, and it does it with great style.

The critically acclaimed, Emmy Award–nominated Apple Original series Shrinking co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, continues to stand as a masterclass in nuanced, character-driven comedy. Seamlessly blending laugh-out-loud humor with deeply resonant emotion, the series is propelled by one of the most exceptional comedic ensembles working today. As anticipation builds for its upcoming third season debuting January 28, Shrinking remains not only a fan favorite but a modern classic, solidifying its place among television's all-time greats.

The 2025 Emmy Award winner for Best Drama Series, The Pitt, quickly emerged as one of television's most compelling new series. Delivered in gripping weekly installments, the HBO Max drama, from and Warner Bros. Television and John Wells Productions, created by R. Scott Gemmill, reinvigorates the medical genre with its taut storytelling, layered moral dilemmas, and unflinching emotional depth. Anchored by a bravura performance from Noah Wyle and an outstanding ensemble, The Pitt has redefined appointment television—setting a new benchmark for what prestige drama can be.

Fresh off its Italian and Parisian escapades in a wholly entertaining fifth season, Emily in Paris, the celebrated and eminently stylish Emmy Award–nominated Netflix hit from creator Darren Star has recently scored a season six renewal. In the hands of its sparkling ensemble cast led by Lily Collins, this joyous comedy continues to charm audiences all over the world as its character's relationships deepen across professional uncertainty and romantic setbacks.

Across its two celebrated seasons, Emmy-nominated Nobody Wants This—the irresistibly charming romantic comedy from Netflix and creator Erin Foster—has struck a chord with audiences through its witty, heartfelt exploration of modern relationships. The unexpected love story between a rabbi and an agnostic podcast host becomes comedy gold in the hands of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, whose chemistry grounds the series's sharp observations on love, faith, and family. Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn round out the ensemble cast. Bold, clever, and emotionally rich, Nobody Wants This offers a fresh and resonant spin on the contemporary rom-com.

