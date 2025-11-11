OPENLANE Announces Participation in Four Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces that OPENLANE's Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly, Chief Financial Officer Brad Herring and Vice President of Investor Relations Bill Wright are scheduled to participate in the following conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 18, 2025

Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tenn., on November 20, 2025, with a fireside chat at 12 p.m. ET

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on December 3, 2025

BofA Auto Dealer Conference in New York City on December 10, 2025, with a fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. ET

Information about the events, including webcast links if available, may be found in the investor relations section of corporate.openlane.com .

OPENLANE Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Laurie Dippold Bill Wright (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

