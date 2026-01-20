OPENLANE Unifies AI and Data Capabilities Under OPENLANE Intelligence

Scalable Framework Powers Current and Future Innovation

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced OPENLANE Intelligence, a unified framework that brings together the company's human-driven, AI-enhanced data and technology capabilities across OPENLANE. OPENLANE Intelligence encompasses a growing set of advanced technologies that are already embedded in the platform and underpin many of OPENLANE's most impactful marketplace innovations. These capabilities are designed to deliver intelligent insights, increase transparency and improve decision-making throughout the lifecycle for wholesale used vehicles.

"Dealers have access to more data than ever before, and they need actionable insights they can trust when making bidding, buying and selling decisions," said Mark Endras, SVP and chief technology officer at OPENLANE. "OPENLANE Intelligence helps dealers make sense of it all by unifying our AI and data capabilities to amplify the expertise of our inspectors and deliver clearer information to dealers. The result is scaled innovations that reduce uncertainty, simplify complex workflows and deliver smarter, more meaningful and consistent experiences. It's all part of our ongoing commitment to make wholesale easy so our customers can be more successful."

Marketplace features that are powered or enhanced by OPENLANE Intelligence are indicated by the OPENLANE Intelligence star mark. Current applications can be found in the company's industry-leading vehicle condition reports, which leverage AI-powered exterior damage detection, OBD2 scan data translated into a digestible, color-coded format and engine audio enhanced with AI-assisted anomaly detection. Collectively, these capabilities help surface potential issues, provide benchmark comparisons to healthy engines and support greater confidence for both buyers and sellers.

As OPENLANE continues to invest in AI-enhanced technology and innovation, OPENLANE Intelligence will serve as the foundational layer supporting both existing solutions and future platform development. Building on that foundation, the company plans to expand the capabilities aligned under OPENLANE Intelligence, with near-term additions expected to focus on persistent dealer challenges such as inventory management, operational efficiency and pricing confidence.

To learn more about OPENLANE or schedule a demo, visit openlane.com .

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

