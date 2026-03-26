Openlayer Partners with Telefónica Tech to Deliver AI Governance and Observability Across Europe and Latin America

Partnership combines Openlayer's AI governance and observability platform with Telefónica Tech's enterprise services to bring end-to-end AI governance to regulated industries

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Openlayer, the leading AI governance and observability platform, today announced a commercial partnership with Telefónica Tech, the digital business unit of Telefónica Group. Telefónica Tech will integrate Openlayer into its AI and data services, enabling enterprises across Europe and Latin America to deploy AI systems that are tested before release, monitored in production, and continuously aligned with regulatory frameworks including the EU AI Act and ISO 42001.

Under the partnership, Openlayer provides the technology layer, structured pre-deployment testing across hallucinations, bias, toxicity, and robustness; real-time observability for LLM calls, retrieval pipelines, and multi-step agents; security guardrails against prompt injections and PII leakage; and automated compliance mapping with continuous evidence capture and audit-ready reporting. Telefónica Tech contributes consulting, systems integration, managed operations, and local support across its regional footprint.

"Regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act are raising the standard for what responsible AI deployment looks like, but policy alone doesn't create accountability. You need technology that can enforce those requirements continuously, in production, at scale," said Gabriel Bayomi, CEO of Openlayer. "This partnership with Telefónica Tech lets us put that infrastructure directly into the hands of enterprises that are building AI across some of the most regulated markets in the world."

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, governance infrastructure has not kept pace. Most organizations still depend on fragmented tooling and manual documentation to manage AI risk, an approach that fails to scale under evolving regulatory requirements. This partnership delivers a complete path from AI use-case design through ongoing governance, eliminating the need to assemble point solutions for testing, monitoring, and compliance.

Openlayer was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Evaluation and Observability Platforms¹ and is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, telecom, insurance, healthcare, and energy.

For more details: https://www.openlayer.com/blog/post/openlayer-telefonica-tech-ai-governance-partnership

¹Gartner, Market Guide for AI Evaluation and Observability Platforms, 2 February 2026

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About Openlayer

Openlayer is an AI governance and observability platform that helps enterprises evaluate, monitor, and govern AI systems across the full lifecycle. The platform supports structured testing, production observability, security guardrails, and audit-ready reporting for modern AI systems, including GenAI and agent-based applications.

Media contact: Jaime Bañuelos, [email protected]

SOURCE Openlayer