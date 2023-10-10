OpenLogic by Perforce, In Collaboration With the Eclipse Foundation and Open Source Initiative, Launches the Next State of Open Source Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today launched its latest survey on the usage of open source software. This survey marks the first year of collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation in addition to the Open Source Initiative (OSI), who is participating on the survey for a third year.

OpenLogic State of OSS 2024

The addition of the Eclipse Foundation, alongside continued collaboration with OSI, helps to ensure more complete representation of open source users across communities. Since their inception in 2019, OpenLogic State of Open Source Reports have been cited in numerous industry reports and analyst briefings, as well as shared at top open source conferences around the world.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with both the Eclipse Foundation and Open Source Initiative," said Javier Perez, Chief OSS Evangelist at OpenLogic by Perforce. "This vendor-neutral open source survey promises to deliver invaluable insights into the landscape of open-source technologies, shedding light on how organizations use open source software and revealing the challenges encountered when working with today's foremost open-source technologies."

The survey, which runs through November 7th, examines the day-to-day use and management of open source software, including technology trends, challenges, and open source maturity, with the resulting data used as the basis for the 2024 State of Open Source Report.

We are delighted to participate in the 2024 State of Open Source survey as it aligns with our commitment to understanding the needs, perspectives, and motivations of open source users, contributors, and maintainers," stated Thabang Mashologu, VP of Marketing & Community Programs at the Eclipse Foundation. "With a portfolio of over 425 open source projects under our stewardship, we anticipate that the survey results will offer valuable insights on the current state of open source, benefitting not only our communities, but the ecosystem as whole."

"The data collected by the State of Open Source research is invaluable. They help clarify the importance of tracking how project licenses evolve, including those that change from open source approved licenses to proprietary licenses. At a time when the definition of open source needs stronger defense and relevancy in new models like AI, data like this are invaluable in providing a global view of where things stand. For three years we've collaborated with OpenLogic on the State of Open Source research, and we're grateful for the value it provides the global open source community," said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director, Open Source Initiative.

Interested users of open source can participate in the 2024 State of Open Source Survey here.

