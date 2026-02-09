Perforce AI Products and Features Achieve ISO 42001 Certification

Reflects growing industry demand for AI that meets ethical, governance, and compliance needs.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, today announced that several AI products and features within its portfolio obtained ISO 42001 certification , the first international standard that specifically validates an organization's responsible management of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Perforce is among the first wave of early adopters, as part of its strategy to prioritize AI governance while supporting customer innovation needs at speed and at scale.

Organizations increasingly seek verification that their AI systems meet ethical, governance, and compliance requirements, but controlling AI outputs and managing associated risks, including data privacy, is a complex task. 62% of IT leaders cited security and privacy risks as their top concerns around AI in the recent EMA Report 'AI in DevOps: Adoption Outpaces Governance and Changes the Role of the Developer.'

ISO 42001 helps address concerns around AI risk by providing end-user organizations with a structured way to harness AI's advantages, while ensuring the technology company from which they are purchasing adheres to strict AI governance policies.

"As AI becomes a larger part of the software delivery lifecycle, the need for a governance framework to ensure compliance and risk management has become essential, especially for our customers with mission-critical software in highly regulated industries," said Perforce Chief Security Officer, Aaron Kiemele. "Our ISO 42001 certification is part of Perforce's commitment to deliver products that enable our customers to be innovative, but with the confidence of strong AI governance. We treat AI with the same rigor we treat other enterprise disciplines around security, compliance, and control."

ISO 42001 is based on an AI Management System (AIMS) framework designed to ensure that AI is used quickly and precisely in an ethical, transparent and compliant way in development lifecycles. In turn, this supports more rigorous risk management, governance, and data privacy for a technology company's and its customers' products.

Relevant worldwide, ISO 42001 supports enterprises that must address differing compliance and regulatory requirements across states and countries, often in highly regulated industries. In addition, ISO 42001 should reduce friction in security and compliance review processes, because it aligns with established frameworks such as NIST and the EU AI Act.

AI Adoption Versus ISO 42001 Certification

According to Gartner®, "Over 75% of organizations have started to integrate AI, with many looking to use it for mission-critical applications." Yet so far, only a small percentage of organizations worldwide have announced their ISO 42001 certification. Perforce believes that ISO 42001 will rapidly become a widely adopted standard and an increasing requirement from its customers, especially those working in highly regulated industries.

Perforce products and features that have ISO 42001 certification are:

Delphix Data Control Tower

BlazeMeter Test Data Pro

BlazeMeter AI Log Analysis

Gliffy Diagrams for Confluence Cloud - Create with AI

Perfecto AI

Puppet Infra Assistant

Puppet Infra Assistant: code assist (Puppet Code Assist)

The plan is to add more products to Perforce's ISO 42001 certification list during 2026. The announcement follows Perforce's recent introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP) across its portfolio, including code management, application testing, and infrastructure management. MCP connections allow enterprises to leverage MCP, a universal, open standard for connecting their AI tools directly to Perforce Software's trusted and scalable solutions across the DevOps stack.

Gartner, AI's Next Frontier Demands a New Approach to Ethics, Governance and Compliance , Svetlana Sicular | November 10, 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Perforce The best-run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce . Powered by advanced technology, including powerful AI that takes you from AI ambition to real results, the Perforce suite is purpose-built to handle complexity, maintain speed without compromise, and ensure end-to-end integrity across your DevOps toolchain. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is the trusted partner for innovation.

Harness the power of AI and accelerate your technology delivery without shortcuts. Build, scale, and innovate with Perforce — where efficiency meets intelligence.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 324 1040

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software