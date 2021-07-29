Openly Selects Snapsheet's Industry Leading, Claims Management Software to Simplify Homeowners Insurance

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet , an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, today announced a new partnership with Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform. Openly selected Snapsheet's end-to-end claims management platform to offer greater transparency, faster cycle times, and better customer experiences throughout the claims process. The union between Openly and Snapsheet further shows the growth of Snapsheet's footprint within the home insurance industry.

The cloud-native Snapsheet Claims software delivers faster and better claims experiences by digitizing the entire claims management process for partners, from omnichannel intake of FNOL to data and technology assisted investigation and claim assessment, all the way through digital payment processing for settlements to guarantee faster claims cycles. The API-driven platform's flexible, configurable approach allows insurance partners to easily upgrade the claims experience while enabling carriers, MGAs and insurtechs of any size to leverage a more efficient and cost-effective system.

"We created Openly with simple insurance in mind, and we needed a flexible claims system that could keep up with our pace of revolutionizing homeowners insurance," said Chris Bacon, Chief Operations Officer of Openly. "Snapsheet's claims platform includes digital payments, provides flexibility and access to data in real-time for greater transparency— all in an effortless way that shows their strength and abilities over other claims platform providers."

Openly has expanded its offerings to homeowners in eleven states with plans to expand to additional states this year. Its core homeowner offering can be used for multiple occupancy types, including primary, seasonal, secondary, and rented to others—while providing premium and unique coverage terms. Openly offers comprehensive coverage that is unique in the space, including features like Coverage A up to $3 million, guaranteed replacement costs up to $5 million, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

"This is an exciting time for Snapsheet," said Andy Cohen, President and Chief Operating Officer of Snapsheet. "Our new partnership with Openly further validates the benefits of a streamlined, proven claims system to home insurers looking for a better experience. Openly is truly reimagining homeowners insurance, and we are excited to support their claims needs to enable better customer experiences for homeowners across the country."

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world's largest insurance carriers such as Zurich to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy and Getaround to insurtechs like Clearcover and Kin.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched software and processes to improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite and Appraisal Services offerings.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs, insurtechs and sharing economy disruptors. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

SOURCE Snapsheet