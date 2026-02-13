OpenMetal Appoints Jamie Tischart as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Phase of Private Cloud and Dedicated Infrastructure Innovation

New CTO to advance operational maturity and technology strategy as organizations move away from hyperscale cloud and proprietary platforms.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal today announced the appointment of Jamie Tischart as Chief Technology Officer, a move that reflects the company's continued focus on advancing private cloud, dedicated infrastructure, and open-source-based alternatives for organizations running production workloads.

As more companies reevaluate their reliance on hyperscale cloud providers and proprietary virtualization platforms, demand is growing for infrastructure that offers greater control, performance consistency, and long-term predictability. Jamie joins OpenMetal to lead technology strategy during this pivotal shift in how modern infrastructure is designed, delivered, and operated.

At OpenMetal, Jamie will oversee the evolution of the company's hosted private cloud, dedicated server, and GPU infrastructure platforms, with a focus on operational excellence, reliability at scale, and enabling customers to confidently run mission-critical workloads on open-source foundations.

"Jamie is joining us at a defining moment for the industry and for OpenMetal," said Todd Robinson, Founder and President of OpenMetal. "Organizations are actively looking for alternatives that give them control without complexity. Jamie's leadership will help us continue building the most dependable and approachable open-source-based infrastructure platform for companies that need performance, clarity, and long-term stability."

OpenMetal's private cloud platform, built on technologies such as OpenStack and Ceph and delivered on enterprise dedicated server infrastructure, has seen increasing adoption among teams seeking alternatives to hyperscale cloud economics, VMware licensing changes, and multi-tenant performance variability.

Jamie's leadership will focus on strengthening the operational maturity of these platforms, enhancing product reliability, and ensuring that OpenMetal's infrastructure continues to meet the needs of customers running databases, virtualization platforms, private cloud environments, AI workloads, and other performance-sensitive applications.

"I'm excited to join OpenMetal at a time when the industry is rethinking infrastructure strategy," said Jamie Tischart. "Private cloud and dedicated infrastructure built on open source are becoming essential for organizations that want performance, control, and predictability. My focus is on ensuring that OpenMetal's product, technology and operations make it easier for customers to run production environments with confidence."

Beyond platform evolution, Jamie will play a key role in leading product strategy, guiding internal engineering processes, strengthening cross-team collaboration, and mentoring technical teams as OpenMetal continues to scale.

This appointment signals OpenMetal's continued commitment to investing in the people, processes, and technology required to support the next generation of private cloud and dedicated infrastructure customers.

OpenMetal (https://openmetal.io) provides hosted private cloud infrastructure powered by OpenStack and Ceph, along with enterprise bare metal dedicated servers, storage clusters and GPU servers. Designed for teams running enterprise-level production workloads, OpenMetal offers performance consistency, infrastructure control, and predictable economics as an alternative to hyperscale cloud and proprietary virtualization platforms.

