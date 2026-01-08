OpenMetal Enables RamNode to Slash Infrastructure Costs by 70% with Modern Bare Metal Servers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of hosted private infrastructure, today announced that RamNode, a globally recognized public cloud provider, has successfully modernized its Netherlands data center operations using OpenMetal's enterprise bare metal platform. The migration resulted in dramatic cost savings of approximately 70% and a sixteenfold increase in virtual machine density.

OpenMetal

RamNode, which offers VPS, VDS, and virtual infrastructure services to thousands of developers and businesses worldwide, faced significant challenges in its Netherlands region. The company was operating nearly 40 aging servers, many eight to ten years old, that were expensive to maintain, limited in performance, and constrained growth potential. On a standard 8GB VDS plan, RamNode could support only four customers per node, forcing the company to continuously add physical hardware to scale.

"Moving our Netherlands region onto OpenMetal completely changed how we operate," said Vanessa Vasile, Director of Infrastructure at RamNode. "We went from a room full of aging leased hardware to a handful of modern NVMe-backed servers that are faster, denser, and far more cost-efficient."

By deploying eight high-performance OpenMetal bare metal servers in Amsterdam, RamNode achieved transformational results:

16x increase in VM density: From 4 customers per node to 64 customers per node on 8GB VDS plans

70% reduction in monthly infrastructure costs compared to prior operating range

Significantly improved performance with NVMe Gen4 storage and modern Intel Xeon processors

Zero modifications required to existing cloud orchestration, APIs, or automation

The new infrastructure leverages OpenMetal's v4 and v3 enterprise hardware featuring dual Intel Xeon Gold processors, 512GB DDR5 RAM, and 6.4TB NVMe Gen4 storage (Micron 7450 MAX). This modern foundation provides high I/O throughput and consistent performance while supporting years of future growth without additional hardware investments.

Critically, OpenMetal's bare metal model enabled RamNode to modernize its physical infrastructure without disrupting its public cloud platform. The company's orchestration systems, APIs, customer provisioning, billing logic, and deployment scripts remained completely unchanged, allowing for a smooth, risk-free migration.

"RamNode's success demonstrates the power of modern hardware with flexible, drop-in infrastructure," said Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal. "We enable service providers to achieve dramatic improvements in economics and performance without the complexity of replatforming."

Following this success, RamNode is now evaluating additional OpenMetal locations, including Singapore, as part of its global expansion strategy.

About RamNode

RamNode (https://ramnode.com) is a globally recognized public cloud provider offering VPS, VDS, and virtual infrastructure services to developers and businesses worldwide. Known for cost-effective, high-performance cloud hosting, RamNode operates across multiple data centers, delivering reliable infrastructure for production workloads, developer environments, and mission-critical applications.

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal (https://openmetal.io) provides hosted private cloud infrastructure powered by OpenStack and Ceph, along with enterprise bare metal servers. The company specializes in Day 2 ready, fixed-cost infrastructure solutions that give organizations full root access and control. With strategically located data centers, OpenMetal serves hosting providers, SaaS companies, managed service providers, and enterprises seeking alternatives to hyperscaler public clouds.

Contact:

Sash Ghosh

323-301-7563

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenMetal