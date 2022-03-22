OpenMetal Cloud Expands Hardware Catalog and Cloud Features

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting, the first cloud provider to launch an On-Demand Private Cloud, today announced the continued evolution of its cloud offering. With today's news, OpenMetal is extending its cloud hardware catalog by adding larger hardware nodes for greater density and bigger workloads further making cloud cost savings a reality for customers.

Last week, OpenMetal announced the delivery of a true "as-a-service" private cloud, OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud. The driving force behind OpenMetal is customer satisfaction to ensure product delivery is seamless and scalable for customer growth.

Listening to OpenMetal's current Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Provider customers, two driving factors are to achieve cost savings and high availability for data that require high resiliency. OpenMetal chose the latest Intel Gold Xeon, 1TB of RAM, and 4 NVMe drives from Supermicro to complement this large system. This configuration exceeds greater cost savings, and provides the capability of having multiple drives to break up storage into High Availability Ceph for data that needs high resiliency and to leave 2 or more drives directly available to the VMs for massive IOPS. OpenMetal's Generation 1 and Generation 2 hardware contains extremely performant, data center grade, industry-leading, Intel P4610 NVMe SSDs with 638,000 IOPS Random Reads and 222,000 IOPS Random Writes.

Recommended for SaaS Providers, beginning on an On-Demand Private Cloud starter cluster, a new hardware, Extra Large (XL) - Generation 2 - Compute Node. This XL hardware can be utilized within a hyper-converged Cloud Core, a converged add-on, or a compute only node. OpenMetal recommends this due to the vast cost savings in comparison to a public cloud offering or a do-it-yourself (DIY) cloud.

Experience OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds for SaaS Providers

OpenMetal provides cost efficiencies of a private cloud with up to 80% cost savings at the speed and operational readiness of a public cloud. Request a test drive and limited-time trial at: https://openmetal.io/free-trial/

Learn more about OpenMetal at openmetal.io and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting (IMH), is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

