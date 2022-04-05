OpenMetal Creates a New Cloud Segment with the First On-Demand, OpenStack Private Cloud

OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting (IMH), launches a disruptive new platform that transforms the risk and pain of private clouds by enabling IT teams, regardless of size or cloud expertise, to deploy private OpenStack clouds in under 45 seconds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal is seeking to transform the IaaS and cloud landscape by rolling out OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds (powered by OpenStack) designed to deliver a true "as-a-service" private cloud that is accessible and affordable to small teams and enterprise organizations.

Incubated from InMotion Hosting's Flex Metal Cloud solution, this next-generation OpenMetal platform challenges OpenStack's common perceptions of setup complexity, mass IT staff resource allocation for operation, and high risks of failure. OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds start off with a 3 server hyper-converged cloud core already warmed up and ready to be deployed for service in under 45 seconds and billed on an hourly basis. This makes builds and deployments, even very small clouds on OpenStack, trivial to deploy and easy to scale up and down on-demand.

"When it comes to choosing cloud, private clouds have always been the gold standard for greater control over security and costs, but complicated to set up," said Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal. "When these setups fail, it weakens the open source community around OpenStack. To drive greater adoption of open source systems, we felt it was imperative to simplify setup and ease the adoption of OpenStack. With OpenMetal, any company, regardless of size or skill, can now spin up on-demand private clouds with no risk or wait."

OpenMetal's commitment to the open source community includes a Silver Foundation Membership in the Open Infrastructure Foundation , and serving as an Infrastructure Donor to support projects like Zuul , a Project Gating System. OpenMetal will continue collaborating with the open infrastructure community to further simplify private cloud deployments, increase infrastructure flexibility, and ensure it remains as a cost-effective open source choice over the mega public clouds.

Experience OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds for Yourself

Experience the ease and speed of building an OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud on OpenStack. Request an online test drive and limited-time trial at: https://openmetal.io/free-trial/ .

Looking for a Custom Open Source Private Cloud?

OpenMetal offers large deployment and private pod solutions, customized to meet unique needs of your organization by our engineering team. Explore the broader business benefits of OpenMetal by requesting a consultation and/or demo with our Customer Success team at https://openmetal.io/schedule-meeting/ .

Learn more about OpenMetal at openmetal.io and on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting (IMH), is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

Media Contact:

Tim Monner

[email protected]

877-728-9664

SOURCE OpenMetal