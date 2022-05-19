OpenMetal Engages Premium Market Intelligence Firm 451 Research to Offer a Webinar Discussing New Insights into Infrastructure Choices for SaaS Providers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal, the first on-demand private cloud provider, has engaged the prestigious analyst firm 451 Research, a division of S&P Global Intelligence, to offer a live webinar and panel discussion analyzing the modern infrastructure choices available for SaaS providers.

It's been almost 20 years since Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and the public cloud model debuted, and they've become firmly entrenched in business technology. Public cloud is being used by organizations of all types - including corporations, small businesses, governments, and service providers - to underpin many (and in some cases all) of their consumer-facing and backend workloads

However, many organizations, particularly, SaaS providers, may face challenges in scaling their business operations on public cloud platforms and may not be aware of alternative as-a-service models that offer different approaches to opex-/consumption-based infrastructure with "cloudy" features such as rapid deployment, consumption-based pricing and self-service functionality.

This webinar, which will be broadcast live on May 24, 2022 at 1 PM PST (and available on-demand after) will explore the options available to SaaS CTO's and IT Decision Makers as they build and refine their business operating models.

The webinar and panel discussion will be moderated by Melanie Posey, Research Director at 451 Research, and features industry leaders: Todd Robinson - Co-Founder & President, OpenMetal; Gary MacDougall - CTO, Pypestream; and Tom Fanelli - Co-Founder & CEO, Convesio.

For more information on OpenMetal, visit https://openmetal.io

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting, is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

