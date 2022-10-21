OpenMetal Has Been Invited to Participate in The Prestigious 451Nexus Event Organized by S&P Global

Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal, is a panelist at this year's 451Nexus event, where he will discuss options for Flexible Infrastructure with S&P Global analysts William Fellows and Jean Atelsek.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 451Nexus event is organized by S&P Global. This year the focus is on "Taming Enterprise IT Complexity to Deliver the Digital Next." In this 4-day online event, technology leaders and industry analysts will discuss a variety of topics including ESG in Tech, the role of AI in the future success of business, use cases driving adoption patterns, and use insights for edge computing and flexible IT cloud infrastructure.

OpenMetal has been invited to participate in the prestigious 451Nexus event.

OpenMetal's President, Todd Robinson, has been invited to be a panelist on the panel for "Flexible infrastructure: cloud, on-premises, hybrid, multi cloud, edge – yes, all of the above." The panel will explore enterprise infrastructure encompassing hybrid, multi cloud and edge venues to support the needs of different workloads. Together, they offer the best of both worlds: the flexibility and scalability of seemingly infinite capacity on public cloud, plus the predictability and familiarity of operations done on company-owned or leased infrastructure with an opex model. This panel will examine the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead with abstracting away complexity and optimizing deployments.

OpenMetal is seeking to transform the flexible infrastructure landscape with OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds. Powered by OpenStack, they are designed to deliver a true "as-a-service" private cloud that is accessible to teams and organizations of all sizes.

This year's 451Nexus event will be held online from October 31st to November 3rd. Click here to get more information about the panel that OpenMetal is on and register for the event for free.

For more information on OpenMetal, visit openmetal.io.

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, incubated under InMotion Hosting, is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

