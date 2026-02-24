OpenSearch Software Foundation Executive Director Bianca Lewis Wins Innovative Women in Tech Leadership Award in SiliconANGLE Media's Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

Recognition validates the Foundation's leadership and momentum and reinforces industry demand for neutral, AI-native search and analytics

Summary

OpenSearch Software Foundation Executive Director Bianca Lewis was named a winner for Innovative Women in Tech Leadership in theCUBEd Awards.

The award honors outstanding women in the B2B tech industry who have made remarkable contributions through exceptional technical innovation or visionary organizational leadership.

This recognition demonstrates the importance of innovation in open, community-governed technologies as the foundational infrastructure for scalable, trustworthy AI.

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Member Summit -- The OpenSearch Software Foundation today announced executive director Bianca Lewis is a winner of SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the Innovative Women in Tech Leadership category. theCUBEd Awards is an annual program honoring the most innovative companies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.

Lewis was recognized in the Innovative Women in Tech Leadership category for her role in guiding the Foundation's strategic growth, deepening enterprise engagement, and supporting a global community that has driven more than 1 billion OpenSearch software downloads. Under her leadership, the Foundation has expanded member participation, strengthened governance and advanced innovation across the search, observability, data analytics and vector database capabilities that power modern AI applications.

"I am honored to be recognized as a winner by the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards," said Bianca Lewis, executive director of the OpenSearch Software Foundation. "This reflects the collective work happening across the OpenSearch community and signals that open source advancements are a top driver of innovation."

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts and influencers, practitioners and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security and enterprise infrastructure.

"The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways."

As the first executive director of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, Lewis immediately set the tone for a new phase of impact. She is helping the community see the power of OpenSearch's truly vendor-neutral, AI-native search and analytics platform, driving a surge of innovation and better understanding across the industry, and increasing participation. Bianca's leadership reset expectations for what open, community-driven AI infrastructure can be.

The 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards span three primary award tracks – Company, Technology and People – recognizing excellence across the full spectrum of B2B and B2B2C innovation. Winners were announced on February 24, 2026, following a competitive review process by top-tier industry analysts and experts.

For more information about the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards and the full list of 2026 winners, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

About the OpenSearch Software Foundation

The OpenSearch Software Foundation is a vendor-neutral community for search, analytics, observability, and vector database software. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and supported by premier members such as AWS, IBM, SAP and Uber, the OpenSearch Software Foundation works with community maintainers, developers, and member organizations to drive the continued growth of the OpenSearch project. With more than 1 billion software downloads since its inception and participation from thousands of contributors, the OpenSearch project and its community are transforming how information is managed and discovered. To learn more, please visit foundation.opensearch.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.



About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios – such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

