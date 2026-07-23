OpenSearchCon North America 2026 to Showcase Five Years of Innovation Powering Enterprise Search, Observability and Analytics

Flagship event features insights from Apple, AWS, CERN, IBM, and more, fosters collaboration, and advances next-gen AI infrastructure

Summary

The OpenSearch Software Foundation today announced the schedule for OpenSearchCon North America 2026, which will be held in San Jose, California on September 22-24.

The event will showcase how open source search, observability and analytics are powering agentic AI applications at enterprise scale.

Industry leaders like Booking.com, Groupon, LinkedIn and Uber will share real-world applications, architectural insights and technical innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSearch Software Foundation, the neutral home for the OpenSearch Project, today announced the schedule for OpenSearchCon North America (NA) 2026, which takes place in San Jose, California from September 22-24. The event will bring together developers, architects, and enterprise leaders to explore how OpenSearch is powering the next generation of AI, search, observability and analytics at enterprise scale.

An upcoming report from Linux Foundation Research and the OpenSearch Software Foundation, which will be revealed in full at OpenSearchCon NA, finds that 77% of respondents see OpenSearch as an important core or supporting component for AI applications. Event sessions reinforce these findings as technical leaders from organizations like Apple, AWS, CERN, IBM, Intel and LinkedIn showcase how they run OpenSearch at scale within their core infrastructure.

"Over the last five years, OpenSearch has evolved from a fledgling fork to a thriving, community-driven project that powers critical infrastructure for leading companies, government organizations, and nonprofits around the world," said Bianca Lewis, executive director of the OpenSearch Software Foundation. "As organizations increasingly rely on OpenSearch to power AI, observability, and mission-critical applications, our community continues to push the boundaries of what's possible through open collaboration."

Keynotes and sessions will explore: how open analytics and search serve as the bedrock for scalable, enterprise-grade AI and agentic applications; the evolution of real-time monitoring, featuring deep dives into OpenTelemetry, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Graduated project offering a vendor-neutral, open source observability framework designed to standardize the collection, and OpenSearch integrations; and real-world architectural success stories from engineering teams at Autodesk, Booking.com, Groupon, NetApp Instaclustr, Uber, and more.

Highlights Include:

Attendees can have access to more than 60 keynotes, lightning talks and breakout sessions, hands-on Developer Workshops with deep dives into building a full OpenSearch observability stack and constructing agentic AI search applications. View the full schedule here. Registration for OpenSearchCon NA is open now. To request a press pass, contact [email protected].

For information on becoming an event sponsor, see here.

Supporting Quotes

"CERN has been with OpenSearch since day zero. Five years on, the project's continuous growth – in capability, in community, and in maturity – has more than validated that early commitment. Today we happily operate OpenSearch at 1.4-petabyte scale, trusting it as the backbone of our log analytics and search services. We're excited to share that operational experience with the community at OpenSearchCon NA 2026!"

– Sokratis Papadopoulos, IT Service Manager, CERN

"Open source infrastructure is strongest when projects can work together across communities and foundations to solve real-world challenges. CNCF projects like OpenTelemetry and Prometheus provide critical standards and capabilities for collecting and understanding telemetry data, while OpenSearch gives organizations another powerful way to analyze and act on that data at scale. These integrations highlight the broader value of the Linux Foundation ecosystem as independent projects and communities come together to build the base layer for complex observability and AI workloads."

– Jeffrey Sica, Head of Projects, CNCF

"Every organization we partner with faces growing pressure to extract more value from their data – delivering faster insights, enabling smarter search, and powering AI-driven experiences are no longer optional. OpenSearch has become a critical enabler for these outcomes, and with NetApp Instaclustr, customers can be confident their infrastructure will never hold them back. OpenSearchCon North America brings together the ideal audience: hands-on practitioners tackling real-world challenges and seeking actionable solutions. We're excited to sponsor and speak at this event, and we look forward to the meaningful conversations and connections that only a gathering like this can inspire."

– Sayandeb Saha, Head of Product, NetApp Instaclustr

About the OpenSearch Software Foundation

The OpenSearch Software Foundation is a vendor-neutral community for search, analytics, observability, and vector database software. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and supported by premier members such as AWS, IBM, SAP and Uber, the OpenSearch Software Foundation works with community maintainers, developers, and member organizations to drive the continued growth of the OpenSearch project. With more than 2 billion software downloads since its inception and participation from thousands of contributors, the OpenSearch project and its community are transforming how information is managed and discovered. To learn more, please visit https://opensearch.org/foundation.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristi Piechnik

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenSearch Software Foundation