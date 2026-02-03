OpenSpace Announces General Availability of OpenSpace Field, Bringing Visual Intelligence Directly into Field Execution

An image-based, field-first system of work that helps jobsite teams turn visual capture into action, faster and with less friction

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the Visual Intelligence Platform for builders, today announced the general availability of OpenSpace Field , an image-based, field-first solution for creating and managing tasks and issues that helps jobsite teams create, capture, document, and act on work items in real time.

OpenSpace Field expands OpenSpace from a system of visual record into a system of visual action – connecting reality captured in the field directly to the workflows that drive execution, without replacing existing project management platforms. Built for smartphones and powered by breakthrough Spatial AI , OpenSpace Field enables jobsite teams to create and manage punch list items, observations, and issues dramatically faster, with rich visual context and seamless, bi-directional integrations with Procore and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC).

"The field is the most underutilized source of data in construction, and it's where projects are truly won or lost," said Jeevan Kalanithi, co-founder and CEO of OpenSpace. "OpenSpace Field puts the intelligence of the jobsite at the center of project execution, turning reality data into actionable insight that connects field and office. By making field data visible, connected, and easy to act on, teams can move faster, reduce risk, and drive better outcomes across the project."

Designed for How Field Teams Actually Work

OpenSpace Field is designed for how construction teams actually work. Using a mobile-first workflow, field users can log issues during walks in seconds, without waiting until the end of the day or re-entering information back at the office. Every task is grounded in visual, spatial context, ensuring items are complete, properly assigned, and easy to understand by everyone involved.

Key capabilities available at general availability include:

Integrated Field Notes with Procore and Autodesk Construction Cloud – Field teams can create Procore Punch List Items and Observations, as well as Autodesk Construction Cloud Issues, directly within the OpenSpace app. All fields are mapped to the customer's configured standards, with two-way syncing that eliminates double entry and data silos.

– Field teams can create Procore Punch List Items and Observations, as well as Autodesk Construction Cloud Issues, directly within the OpenSpace app. All fields are mapped to the customer's configured standards, with two-way syncing that eliminates double entry and data silos. AI Autolocation – Automatically identifies and tags where an issue or task occurred on site, grounding every item in precise visual and spatial context without manual pinning. This proprietary technology represents a fundamental breakthrough: indoor location in real-time, with no need for any external hardware, on any site using OpenSpace.

– Automatically identifies and tags where an issue or task occurred on site, grounding every item in precise visual and spatial context without manual pinning. This proprietary technology represents a fundamental breakthrough: indoor location in real-time, with no need for any external hardware, on any site using OpenSpace. AI Voice Notes – Enables hands-free capture of notes and issues using voice, reducing typing and speeding up documentation during field walks. Powered by AI, Voice Notes is more than simple transcription: it automatically fills out form fields, interprets ambiguous language, and allows the user to speak naturally – so issues are captured faster and more completely.

– Enables hands-free capture of notes and issues using voice, reducing typing and speeding up documentation during field walks. Powered by AI, Voice Notes is more than simple transcription: it automatically fills out form fields, interprets ambiguous language, and allows the user to speak naturally – so issues are captured faster and more completely. Enhanced camera experience and AI-powered Media Library – A new camera workflow and a robust Media Library make it easy to capture, organize, and retrieve jobsite imagery. AI-powered search – tuned for construction – allows teams to instantly find images by keyword or context, unlocking fast, visual answers to jobsite questions.

Together, these capabilities make visuals-to-action the default workflow, so issues can be raised, validated, and resolved while work is still in motion.

Proven Results from Early Users

Customers using OpenSpace Field during Early Access have already seen significant gains in speed, data quality, and follow-through.

At T&H Investments, OpenSpace Field has reshaped the company's standard quality control process and broader project execution.

"OpenSpace Field completely changed our inspection process," said Caleb Vaughan, Superintendent, T&H Investments. "What used to take 3 to 4 hours now takes 30 minutes, and issues no longer get missed or ignored. With every item documented by photo and exact location, our subcontractors know exactly what to fix, and we can clearly verify it was done. The result is not just speed. It is work that actually gets done."

"OpenSpace Field gives us a data-driven view of our operations that helps us run our business better. It frees our field teams to plan further ahead, helps keep projects on schedule, and gives us a shared source of truth with our clients. That combination has become a competitive advantage for us in the Indianapolis market," said Zach Shirley, Sr. Construction Project Manager, T&H Investments.

A Strategic Expansion of the OpenSpace Platform

OpenSpace Field is part of the OpenSpace Visual Intelligence Platform and is included in both OpenSpace Core and OpenSpace Enterprise offerings. Rather than replacing project management systems, OpenSpace Field is designed to complement them – serving as the intuitive front end for the field and the bridge between how reality is captured on-site and where work is managed.

By focusing on high-adoption capture through smartphones and connecting that data directly into Procore and Autodesk Construction Cloud, OpenSpace enables cleaner data, faster issue resolution, improved remote coordination, and reduced rework, without forcing organizations to change their systems of record.

OpenSpace Field is generally available beginning February 3, 2026.

For more information, visit www.openspace.ai .

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is the Visual Intelligence Platform for builders, using computer vision and AI to help commercial builders reduce risk and increase efficiency. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, providing real-time intelligence for faster decisions and fewer delays. Customers like Suffolk, Comfort Systems, and Tishman Speyer rely on OpenSpace to gain critical insights from their jobsites, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, general contractors and trade partners have relied on OpenSpace to analyze imagery on more than 86,000 construction projects across 129 countries, representing over 60 billion square feet. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Zer0 to 5ive for OpenSpace

Lindsay Hull

[email protected]

508.963.1356

SOURCE OpenSpace