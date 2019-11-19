OpenSpace Announces New Integrations with Autodesk® BIM 360® Software

With these new integrations, builders can better understand job site status and problems, easily adding rich visual and location information to RFIs and Issues. These new capabilities join the existing integrations between OpenSpace and BIM 360, including single sign-on functionality and the embedded BIM Viewer, which allows users to interactively compare site photos side-by-side with their BIM. Giving customers access to all the benefits of OpenSpace within the BIM 360 platform creates a smoother technology experience for builders; the new integrations increase value for customers while decreasing complexity. Learn more about existing integrations here .

"Autodesk is a key component of construction management for many builders, which is why we're excited to deepen our technology integration with the BIM 360 platform," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace. "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to reap the full benefits of the technology at their disposal today, and integrations like this are a key way for us to continue doing that and improving builders' experiences."

"We are always focused on driving value for our customers, which is why we're excited to be strengthening the integration between OpenSpace and the BIM 360 platform," said Josh Cheney, industry strategy manager at Autodesk. "Photo documentation of construction sites is a useful tool for builders, and by making it easier to access full-site imagery, side-by-side BIM and photo comparisons, and RFI and Issues creation, we are further equipping our customers for success."

The new BIM 360 platform integrations from OpenSpace will be on display at Autodesk University , held Nov. 19-21 in Las Vegas. Demos will be provided at Booth CON396. For more information about all the ways in which OpenSpace integrates with Autodesk, visit this site .

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is a construction tech company using artificial intelligence to automatically create navigable, 360° photo representations of job sites. Builders simply attach an off-the-shelf 360° camera to their hardhat and walk the site as normal, with OpenSpace handling image capture. After the data is uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's algorithms automatically map the images against a site plan, organizing them and then stitching them together to create a photo representation that can be navigated and compared over time. On average, customers report that OpenSpace allows for 30x faster data capture compared to traditional, manual methods, allowing them to document sites more frequently and more completely. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

