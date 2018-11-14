OpenSpace Grows Its Construction AI Customer Base From One City to International Deployment with 75 Million Square Feet Captured In Less Than Six Months

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the company with an AI framework that allows construction workers to automatically generate real-time, ground-truth visual data of any job site using a 360 degree camera mounted to a hardhat, has grown significantly since emerging from stealth with Turner Construction in July of this year.

Since its launch, OpenSpace video has logged more than 75 million square feet of construction projects - the equivalent of 25 Dallas Cowboys stadiums - using its perception and navigation based AI system to create single ground truth records for general contractors. OpenSpace is very easy to use with no formal training required; workers easily capture and track progress of a project with zero labor or infrastructure. Simply tap record on the OpenSpace app and go to fully capture your entire job site - you can walk as long as you want. Customers now include Turner Construction, WEST Builders, Hoar Construction, Novo Construction, McCownGordon, Hathaway Dinwiddie and more.

One factor in the adoption of OpenSpace's AI technology has been the excitement young construction professionals convey about using the product. "OpenSpace just works. Technology like this is so easy to use, and instantaneously allows you to capture your entire job site, based on the natural day-to-day movements of our crews," said Travis Cook, a 28-year-old Assistant Project Manager with West Builders. "This is the type of technology I want to use, it's as simple as what I use every single day in my life away from the job site. OpenSpace saves us time and let's us do more with fewer resources."

"We have seen a tremendous amount of interest from all sizes of construction projects in the past six months," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and Co-Founder, OpenSpace. "OpenSpace technology is being used to record and deliver near real-time ground truth from billion dollar construction projects like 50 story towers and data centers to two month rapid office renovations, and just about everything in-between."

OpenSpace is being used in construction projects globally. The company has experienced accelerated customer adoption in North America and beyond, in Japan, Brazil, Thailand, and more. The company has experienced MoM sales growth of over 90% since launch as well.

About OpenSpace:

OpenSpace is an AI company transforming how construction workers capture, evaluate, and make decisions based on the ground truth of a jobsite. OpenSpace has secured funding from Lux Capital, Foundation Capital, the National Science Foundation, and others. OpenSpace was founded by Jeevan Kalanithi, Philip DeCamp, PhD, and Michael Fleischman, PhD, three former classmates at MIT and veteran startup founders and technology executives. OpenSpace is working with some of the largest construction companies in the world. Find out more at https://openspace.ai/

