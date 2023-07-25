OpenSpace Introduces New Advancements in 360° Reality Capture and AI That Make Coordination Between Field and VDC Teams Faster and Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360° reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announced product innovations aimed at increasing the scale, speed and reliability of its reality capture platform. With 150,000 users capturing 20 billion square feet of data in 93 countries, OpenSpace continues to experience rapid growth. The company has made investments to enable its technology to scale and meet the evolving needs of its customers, whether they are deploying OpenSpace on a single project or expanding to a global portfolio.

"These new capabilities are the result of our customers asking us to lead the way, and our computer vision and AI teams have responded," explained Neel Sheth, VP of Product at OpenSpace. "The pace of innovation at OpenSpace has been remarkable with our OpenSpace platform becoming faster, more reliable, and scalable in the process."

New OpenSpace Capture features make it faster to fully document the jobsite and improve coordination. These features include:

Background uploads: Removes the need to wait for internet to complete the capture upload, with the app simply starting the upload process as soon as a connection is found.

Removes the need to wait for internet to complete the capture upload, with the app simply starting the upload process as soon as a connection is found. Capture coverage heatmap: Displays areas previously captured to aid in planning the next site walk.

Displays areas previously captured to aid in planning the next site walk. Image enhancements: Automatically improves brightness, shadows and sharpness of the 360° capture, reducing the need for additional site visits.

Automatically improves brightness, shadows and sharpness of the 360° capture, reducing the need for additional site visits. QuickConnect: Easily connects popular 360° cameras to the OpenSpace mobile application through a single tap, without requiring a WiFi password.

Easily connects popular 360° cameras to the OpenSpace mobile application through a single tap, without requiring a WiFi password. Field Note gallery: Allows anyone capturing in the field to easily add images, videos, attachments, and edit field notes quickly while working within the OpenSpace mobile application.

OpenSpace Capture customers can now also take advantage of powerful innovations that expand their capabilities capturing, understanding and taking action on site data. These innovations include:

Heat notes: Allows easy capture of thermal conditions on site using the FLIR One Pro camera.

Allows easy capture of thermal conditions on site using the camera. Drone elevation captures and native image ingestion: Enables the capture of building elevations for more efficient and safer QA/QC on facades.

Enables the capture of building elevations for more efficient and safer QA/QC on facades. Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) integrations: Access OpenSpace from directly within ACC Build, and easily export RFIs and issues into ACC from OpenSpace Field Notes.

To learn more about these new capabilities, visit www.openspace.ai or watch the videos on demand from the company's annual Waypoint 2023 conference .

