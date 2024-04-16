OpenSpace Introduces New Features to Improve Ease-of-Use and Accelerate Project Coordination

News provided by

OpenSpace

Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace, a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk, announced new and enhanced OpenSpace Capture features that improve coordination and help project teams solve issues quickly while in the field.

New mobile features simplify the experience of the company's nearly half a million iOS and Android mobile app users—so anything OpenSpace customers need to do on-site is only a tap away on their phone or tablet:

  • Mobile navigation improvements: A new bottom navigation bar enables you to quickly jump to most commonly used features like Field Notes and sheets, and a new slider in the captures allows you to fly through your images to quickly view that location at different points in time.
  • Mobile push notifications: Coordination is streamlined with notifications now sent and and received in the OpenSpace mobile app when a new capture is available or Field Note is assigned.

Navigation improvements help OpenSpace customers access their reality capture data faster and with fewer clicks, including:

  • Capture paths: An intuitive way to navigate and find points of interest in a capture using modern 3D graphics that overlay walk paths onto the 360° images.
  • Project home screen: Allows users to click on a project to see active sheets, recent captures, and recent Field Notes all in one easy-to-find location.
  • Sheet improvements: Now users can quickly find 360° images, Field Notes, and 3D Scans they are looking for at a specific location and time.

Additionally, new features that help customers better organize and recall their capture data were recently added, including:

  • Field Notes zones: Users can define zones in their project to better organize, filter, and report on Field Notes associated within a specific area.
  • Overhead captures: Images taken above head are identified within a capture, making it easy to view captures that are above the ceiling or at a height higher than a typical capture.

To learn more about these new features and their availability, read our blog post or reach out to your OpenSpace representative.

About OpenSpace:
OpenSpace is a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, with powerful tools that bring new visibility and insights to pre-con, construction, and operations. Customers such as JLL, AECOM, and RG Construction utilize OpenSpace to document jobsites faster, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, 30 billion square feet of imagery has been captured on nearly 50,000 construction projects across 93 countries. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE OpenSpace

Also from this source

OpenSpace Introduces New Revizto Integrations Streamlining Communication and Workflows Between VDC and Field Teams

OpenSpace Introduces New Revizto Integrations Streamlining Communication and Workflows Between VDC and Field Teams

OpenSpace, the global leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announced the availability of new integrations for Revizto customers that...
OpenSpace Introduces OpenSpace BIM+ for Streamlined Field and VDC Team Coordination

OpenSpace Introduces OpenSpace BIM+ for Streamlined Field and VDC Team Coordination

OpenSpace, the global leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, has announced the release of OpenSpace BIM+, a new product aimed at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics