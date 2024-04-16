OpenSpace Introduces New Features to Improve Ease-of-Use and Accelerate Project Coordination

Simplify construction coordination with new easy-to-use tools from OpenSpace Post this

Mobile navigation improvements : A new bottom navigation bar enables you to quickly jump to most commonly used features like Field Notes and sheets, and a new slider in the captures allows you to fly through your images to quickly view that location at different points in time.

: A new bottom navigation bar enables you to quickly jump to most commonly used features like Field Notes and sheets, and a new slider in the captures allows you to fly through your images to quickly view that location at different points in time. Mobile push notifications: Coordination is streamlined with notifications now sent and and received in the OpenSpace mobile app when a new capture is available or Field Note is assigned.

Navigation improvements help OpenSpace customers access their reality capture data faster and with fewer clicks, including:

Capture paths : An intuitive way to navigate and find points of interest in a capture using modern 3D graphics that overlay walk paths onto the 360° images.

: An intuitive way to navigate and find points of interest in a capture using modern 3D graphics that overlay walk paths onto the 360° images. Project home screen: Allows users to click on a project to see active sheets, recent captures, and recent Field Notes all in one easy-to-find location.

Allows users to click on a project to see active sheets, recent captures, and recent Field Notes all in one easy-to-find location. Sheet improvements: Now users can quickly find 360° images, Field Notes, and 3D Scans they are looking for at a specific location and time.

Additionally, new features that help customers better organize and recall their capture data were recently added, including:

Field Notes zones: Users can define zones in their project to better organize, filter, and report on Field Notes associated within a specific area.

Users can define zones in their project to better organize, filter, and report on Field Notes associated within a specific area. Overhead captures: Images taken above head are identified within a capture, making it easy to view captures that are above the ceiling or at a height higher than a typical capture.

To learn more about these new features and their availability, read our blog post or reach out to your OpenSpace representative .

About OpenSpace:

OpenSpace is a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, with powerful tools that bring new visibility and insights to pre-con, construction, and operations. Customers such as JLL, AECOM, and RG Construction utilize OpenSpace to document jobsites faster, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, 30 billion square feet of imagery has been captured on nearly 50,000 construction projects across 93 countries. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

