OpenSpace Introduces New Revizto Integrations Streamlining Communication and Workflows Between VDC and Field Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace, the global leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announced the availability of new integrations for Revizto customers that bring together the most recent site data for clash detection, improving coordination between Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) and field teams.

OpenSpace announced the availability of new integrations for Revizto customers at RevUP Post this OpenSpace Revizto Integrations - Export BCF OpenSpace Revizto Integration - Field Notes in Revizto

Revizto API Integration : Teams can create a single source of truth for their projects by more seamlessly bringing in OpenSpace 360° video and images to Revizto through an OpenSpace Field Notes to Revizto Issues sync that maintains the BIM x,y, and z coordinates. Additionally, customers can keep their models or BIM files up to date with their sync to Autodesk Construction Cloud running in the background.

: Teams can create a single source of truth for their projects by more seamlessly bringing in OpenSpace 360° video and images to Revizto through an OpenSpace Field Notes to Revizto Issues sync that maintains the BIM x,y, and z coordinates. Additionally, customers can keep their models or BIM files up to date with their sync to Autodesk Construction Cloud running in the background. BCF Export: Teams can export multiple Field Notes to a BCF file and then import them as issues into Revizto. This feature removes double entry since all Field Notes associated data and 3D coordinates are now available directly in Revizto.

Construction projects require tremendous coordination and these integrations will allow OpenSpace and Revizto customers to quickly solve problems by aligning design intent with what's happening onsite—speeding up responses, approvals, and project schedules.

The BCF export is available now to OpenSpace BIM+ customers, and the Revizto API integration is expected to be available in Q2 2024. To see and learn more, stop by the OpenSpace booth #8 or attend the Revving Up Reality Capture session this week at Revizto's Global User Conference, RevUP.

About OpenSpace:

OpenSpace, the global leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, empowers construction and real estate companies of every size to create an interactive 360° digital view of their built environment. Customers such as JLL, AECOM, and RG Construction have used OpenSpace to operate more efficiently and reduce risk, capturing more than 24 billion square feet of imagery from construction projects across tens of thousands of sites in more than 93 countries. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenSpace