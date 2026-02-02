OpenSSL Corporation Advisory Committees' Elections 2026: Voting Now Open
News provided byOpenSSL Corporation
Feb 02, 2026, 12:12 ET
NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation announces that voting for the 2026 Business and Technical Advisory Committees elections is now open. Registered members of the communities are invited to cast their votes and help shape the future direction of the OpenSSL Library and its supporting ecosystem.
Voting Period: February 2 – 20, 2026 (UTC)
For the 2026 election cycle, open seats are available in the following communities on both Advisory Committees:
- Academics
- Committers
- Large Businesses
Voting is conducted online and will remain open throughout the three-week period.
Where to Vote
To participate, log in to your Community Group, navigate to the Threads section, and select the relevant election thread.
Community members who are not yet registered can find registration details here.
Voting Representation by Communities
- Academics
- Each entity within the "Academics" group has an appointed delegate.
- This delegate is responsible for casting a single vote of their institution, department, or research group during elections or decision-making processes.
- Committers
- Each individual from the "Committers" has a single vote.
- Large Businesses
- Each business within the "Large Businesses" group has an appointed delegate.
- This delegate is responsible for casting the business's single vote during elections or decision-making processes.
Engagement and Impact
By taking part in the election process, Academics, Committers, and Large Businesses contribute to representative governance and support the OpenSSL Library's ongoing development in line with the needs of its users and stakeholders.
For questions regarding voting, eligibility, or the Advisory Committees, please contact us at [email protected] or visit the OpenSSL Communities website.
Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl.org
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/13122680
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation
Share this article