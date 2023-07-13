Openstream.ai Named as AI Trailblazer on the 2023 KMWorld AI 100

Leading conversational artificial intelligence company's 'Eva' virtual assistant cited for excellence on the KMWorld AI 100

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai , the leading provider of plan-based, multimodal Conversational AI platform for visionary enterprises, today announced that it has been named as an AI Trailblazer on the 2023 KMWorld AI 100.

The KM World AI 100 , is a list of vendors that are helping their customers excel in an increasingly competitive marketplace by imbuing products and services with intelligence and automation. Openstream.ai made the list this year as an AI Trailblazer for its excellence in AI-enabled conversations & knowledge management.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our deep expertise in Conversational AI as a trailblazer on the 2023 KMWorld AI 100," said Rama Eyunni Vice Chairman of Openstream.ai. Magnus Revang, CPO of Openstream.ai, adds "Conversational AI is the most important AI category for enterprises. We can automate types of conversations that nobody else in the market can, with our neuro-symbolic approach to AI, which leverages the best of large language models with patented symbolic approaches. This award further validates that our approach is superior to that of our competition."

"Today, AI has the potential to impact almost every part of an organization's structure and operations, including their customer-facing presence," remarked Tom Hogan Jr., publisher of KMWorld. "We see AI reaching into marketing, customer service, legal, finance, human resources, compliance, fleet maintenance, manufacturing, sales, and many other business units."

This latest recognition builds on a year of growth and acclaim for Openstream.ai. It was named the "Best Virtual Agent Solution" by the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards , and made it onto the eWeek 100+ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies 2023 and KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2023 lists. Openstream was also recognized for the second consecutive year as the only Visionary in the Gartner® 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms .

Openstream's Eva™ has been adopted by enterprises worldwide across multiple industries and use cases for its rich set of patented innovations and core capabilities to uniquely address the critical needs of today's enterprises including Explainability, Reasoning, Trust, Data Governance, and Privacy Protection. The Eva™ platform helps automate plan-based human-computer dialogue, multimodal interaction, natural language understanding, knowledge extraction, non-verbal behavior generation, and machine translation, to deliver the most human-like interactions and dialogue with end-users possible.

About Openstream.ai

Openstream.ai®, is the pioneering provider of the Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Eva™, headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, and offers its solutions and expertise to visionary enterprises worldwide. Learn more about Eva and Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions from Openstream.ai® at https://openstream.ai

About KMWorld

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document, and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services.

