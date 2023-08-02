Openstream.ai® Named in Multiple 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports for its Conversational AI Platform

Recognition within several Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports and AI disciplines underscores the versatility required to deliver Enterprise-Class Conversational AI

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, the leading provider of explainable, plan-based, multimodal Conversational AI solutions for visionaries, today announced that in the last few weeks, five Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports named the company as a vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP), Virtual Assistants, and Conversational UI for the digital banking, finance, insurance, IT management, and the utility industries.

The company was cited as a provider of artificial intelligence solutions in the following five industry reports:

"Being included as a vendor for NLP, Conversational UI, and Virtual Assistants within multiple industries is a reflection of the sophistication of the Eva™ platform, of Openstream.ai's artificial intelligence pedigree, and our passion to deliver visionary enterprise-class Conversational AI for our customers," said David Stark, CMO of Opentream.ai.

"When technologies are in a cycle of hype like AI is now, the market is flooded with vendors and claims," said Magnus Revang, CPO, Openstream.ai. Revang continues, "We are honored by Gartner's recognition as a vendor with experience to help clients get the maximum value from AI."

Openstream's Eva has been adopted by enterprises worldwide across multiple industries and use cases for its rich set of patented innovations and core capabilities to uniquely address the critical needs of today's enterprises including Explainability, Reasoning, Trust, Data Governance, and Privacy Protection. The Eva platform helps automate plan-based human-computer dialogue, multimodal interaction, natural language understanding, knowledge extraction, non-verbal behavior generation, and machine translation, to deliver the most human-like interactions and dialogue with end-users possible.

The company continues to build a growing portfolio of recognition in 2023 including being named the Sole Visionary for the second consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI and being named as a Visionary to the eWeek Top 100+ Artificial Intelligence companies. It has also been named to the KMWorld Top 100 Knowledge Management companies and KMWorld AI 100 as well as a 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards winner for Best Virtual Assistant Solution.

About Openstream.ai
Openstream.ai is the pioneering provider of the Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Eva™, headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, and offers its solutions and expertise to visionary enterprises worldwide. Learn more about Eva and Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions from Openstream.ai® at https://openstream.ai.

