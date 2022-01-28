Openstream.ai Placed as the Sole Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms by Gartner

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, a leading and innovative provider of Conversational AI Platform and Virtual Assistant solutions, today announced that Openstream.ai has been recognized by Gartner as the sole visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for its offering, Enterprise Virtual Assistant (EVA).1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

With its advanced AI techniques and purpose-built design, Openstream's Eva enables enterprises to move on from simplistic Q&A chatbots to develop and deploy effortless customer experiences across mobile apps, websites via voice, vision, touch, and text, meeting users on their preferred channel (web, Instant Messenger, mobile phone or social) and is IoT ready.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our pioneering research in multimodal, plan-based dialogue capabilities, comprehensive product vision that supports multiple languages and natural interaction and successful execution in actually assisting the end-users in the marketplace," said Dr. Phil Cohen, Chief Scientist of Openstream.ai.

Eva, with its advanced, collaborative, multimodal features, helps simplify and automate many of enterprise critical information management processes without expensive custom development. The resulting applications powerfully support both employees and customers to ensure they are informed, in touch and in control.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms]," [Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot )], [24 January 2022].

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Openstream Eva's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.openstream.ai/gartner-mq.

