Openstream.ai® Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year as the Sole Visionary in the Gartner® 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

SOMERSET, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, the leading provider of Conversational AI and Virtual Assistant solutions, today announced that Gartner has named Openstream.ai and its Enterprise Virtual Assistant (Eva™) as the only "Visionary" in the analyst firm's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms1. Gartner evaluation is based on specific criteria that the firm used to analyze Openstream.ai's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the second consecutive year Openstream.ai was named a Visionary by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant.

"As many companies continue to enter the market, we are thrilled that Gartner has once again recognized Openstream.ai as the sole visionary in the Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms space," said Openstream.ai Chief Scientist Dr. Phil Cohen.

Openstream's Eva platform represents the culmination of well over 25 years of academic research by Openstream thought leaders and experts across multiple fields of study including: artificial intelligence, human-computer dialogue, multimodal interaction, computational linguistics, natural language understanding, knowledge extraction, non-verbal behavior generation, machine translation and more to deliver a state-of-the-art Enterprise-Class Conversational AI ecosystem for customers.

In addition to being recognized as a sole visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, Openstream.ai is one of just 19 companies in the world that Gartner recognized in the report.

"From our perspective, this is a major achievement for our customers, the platform and recognition of the team's hard work," said Openstream.ai CMO David Stark, "because while the Conversational AI space is massive, relatively few companies deliver Enterprise-Class Conversational AI."

"Openstream.ai is particularly proud of this recognition as it reflects what our customers value," said Stark, "along with our pioneering, plan-based dialogue approach to Enterprise Conversational AI, our customers value the ability to deliver empathetic and natural conversations based on a learning system of multimodal interactions to achieve their business goals."

Openstream.ai currently serves the market at-large with strong traction across enterprises in industries who must capitalize on conversational AI quickly to thrive and compete more effectively which includes healthcare, banking, finance, insurance as well as others. Eva's Conversational AI ecosystem addresses the unique needs of enterprises by including features for Explainability, Reasoning, Trust, Data Governance and Privacy Protection to provide them with solid foundations for growth while reducing risk.

Stark concludes "Organizations that want scalable high-volume communications for both employees and consumers without negatively impacting the fidelity of those interactions need the Enterprise-Class conversational AI solutions that Openstream.ai has uniquely crafted to deliver."

About Openstream.ai

Openstream.ai®, is the pioneering provider of the Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Eva™, is headquartered in Somerset, NJ, and offers its solutions and expertise to Fortune 2000 enterprises worldwide. Learn more about Eva and Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions from Openstream.ai® at https://openstream.ai

