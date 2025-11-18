OpenTable Announces the 2025 Top 100 Restaurants in America

Celebrating the restaurants that defined dining this year, from neighborhood gems to national icons

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenTable unveils its Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2025 , spotlighting the most sought-after dining destinations of the year based on diner reviews and insights.1

Culled from more than 10 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors1, the list showcases the full spectrum of diner gems, from family-run favorites and creative newcomers to MICHELIN-starred destinations that continue to raise the bar. Released alongside OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report – which largely revealed strong appetite for dining out – this year's Top 100 serves as inspiration for those seeking connection and celebrating every meal as a moment that matters. The result is a snapshot of the restaurants that captured diners' hearts (and reservations) in 2025.

"This year's Top 100 celebrates the restaurants that remind us why we love dining out, the places that bring people together and turn everyday moments into something memorable," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "From rising stars to timeless favorites, these spots showcase the richness of dining today, and the breadth on offer at OpenTable, where there's something for everyone."

Highlights from the 2025 List

Chicago reigns supreme : This year's list spans 42 cities across 24 states and territories, with Chicago claiming the top spot, accounting for 16% of all honorees . Standouts include Elina's and Daisies , representing the city's continued culinary momentum. 1

: This year's list spans 42 cities across 24 states and territories, with Chicago claiming the top spot, accounting for . Standouts include representing the city's continued culinary momentum. New York follows close behind : The Big Apple boasts 10 standout restaurants , 1 including Don Angie and Le Veau d'Or , showcasing how New York's dining scene remains as dynamic as ever.

: The Big Apple boasts , including and , showcasing how New York's dining scene remains as dynamic as ever. Regional diversity shines: From the East Coast to the Caribbean, this year's list highlights restaurants across the U.S. and its territories, highlighting diners' growing appetite for local flavor and regional discovery.

From the East Coast to the Caribbean, this year's list highlights restaurants across the U.S. and its territories, highlighting diners' growing appetite for local flavor and regional discovery. Newcomers earn their place : Nearly half of the honorees are newcomers to the Top 100 list 1 compared to last year, underscoring diners' enthusiasm for discovering fresh talent.

: Nearly half of the honorees are newcomers to the Top 100 list compared to last year, underscoring diners' enthusiasm for discovering fresh talent. Intimacy wins : Many honorees seat fewer than 75 guests , with design-forward interiors, attentive service, and immersive hospitality defining this year's most-booked restaurants. Further data supporting this trend is revealed in OpenTable consumer research, with 48% of Americans find cozy/local charm as the most appealing restaurant interior style in 2026. 2

: Many honorees seat fewer than , with design-forward interiors, attentive service, and immersive hospitality defining this year's most-booked restaurants. Further data supporting this trend is revealed in OpenTable consumer research, with 48% of Americans find cozy/local charm as the most appealing restaurant interior style in 2026. Beyond the big cities: Culinary excellence continues to spread nationwide, with standout spots in Noblesville, IN; Carlsbad, CA; Great Falls, VA and Winter Garden, FL, signaling that great dining experiences can be found far beyond major metros.1

Together with OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report, the Top 100 Restaurants capture how America dined this year and identify trends that can help predict where we're headed next.

See the full Top 100 Restaurants list below (in alphabetical order by state/territory):

Arizona

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Bones – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA La Grotta – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Mujō – Atlanta, GA

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

GW Fins – New Orleans, LA

Massachusetts

Krasi – Boston, MA

Maine

Fore Street – Portland, ME

– Portland, ME Scales – Portland, ME

Minnesota

joan's in the Park – Saint Paul, MN

New Jersey

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, NJ

New Mexico

Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM

Nevada

Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan, PR

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

The Pink Door – Seattle, WA

1 The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology

OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2025 list is generated from over 10 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

2 Consumer Research Methodology

An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1527 US respondents, with quotas weighted for major cities. Fieldwork took place between September 3rd - September 9th 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

