OpenTable Announces the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Vegetarian Day, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019. According to data from OpenTable, plant-based diets and meat alternatives have become much more prevalent in 2019 than previous years with reviews featuring "plant based" increasing by 200 percent since 2017. Additionally, there were less than 100 reviews before 2016 that mention "vegan", but that number has since increased by almost 15,000 per month.

With increased interest in veggie-based cuisine, OpenTable is providing diners with a list of standout restaurants catered to sustainable and meatless dietary preferences. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 20 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants.

From locally grown, organic ingredients at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. to the cutting edge vegetable offerings from award-winning chef, Amanda Cohen, at Dirt Candy in New York City, the list is perfect for vegans and vegetarians everywhere and even their omnivore friends at the table. With 16 restaurants on the list, California takes the lead, followed by Pennsylvania and New York with 10 winners each. Washington, D.C. comes in fourth with seven restaurants, Florida is close behind with six and Illinois and Texas each claim four restaurants. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington were also featured.

"There's no doubt that plant-based dining is a trend as we're seeing increasing interest in vegetarian menu options from our diners," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "In honor of World Vegetarian Day, we thought it was a great moment to celebrate this change in dietary habits by spotlighting restaurants that serve up dining experiences guaranteed to satisfy any plant-based diet or omnivore appetite."

OpenTable's list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "good vegetarian options", "vegetarian options" or "vegan."

Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink - Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bistro Aracosia - Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark - Las Vegas, Nevada

Blossom - Multiple Locations

Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina

Candle 79 - New York, New York

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Chaatable - Nashville, Tennessee

Charlie was a sinner. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Delice & Sarrasin - New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon

Dirt Candy - New York, New York

Divya's Kitchen - New York, New York

Double Zero - New York, New York

Ema - Chicago, Illinois

Equinox - DC - Washington, D.C.

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California

Fig + Farro - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations

Gracias Madre - San Francisco, California

Gracias Madre - West Hollywood, California

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California

Harvest Beat - Seattle, Washington

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar - Multiple Locations

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

Irregardless Cafe - Raleigh, North Carolina

Jaleo DC - Washington, D.C.

Linger - Denver, Colorado

The Little Beet Table - Chicago, Illinois

Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Modern Love - Multiple Locations

Nix - New York, New York

Oliver's - Santa Barbara, California

Oyamel - Washington, D.C.

P.S. & Co. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Plant Food + Wine - Venice, California

Plant Miami - Miami, Florida

Planta - Miami Beach, Florida

Root Down - Denver, Colorado

Sage - A Plant Based Bistro - Culver City, California

Slanted Door - San Francisco, California

Tamarind - Tribeca - New York, New York

Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

True Food Kitchen - Multiple Locations

Wild Ginger Downtown Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.

