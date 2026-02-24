OpenTable Launches New Media Network, Connecting Brands with Millions of Global Diners

OpenTable Media provides custom advertising and brand partnership solutions on the platform for the first time

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech, today announced the launch of its new media solution, OpenTable Media , unlocking paid partnerships and advertising on the platform. The new offering positions OpenTable as a valuable, full-service media partner for a wide range of brands looking to reach consumers through differentiated channels and experiences.

OpenTable Media enables brands to build customized campaigns across multiple touch points in the diner journey, from discovery to booking, helping them reach new audiences, leverage strategic distribution channels, and better understand customer behavior.

"We built OpenTable Media based on feedback from leading brands: how to genuinely connect with people who are already thinking about dining out," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "From our initial pilot, we've already seen great success for our brand partners and added value for both diners and restaurants. As we continue to onboard new partners leveraging our reach, we see this as a strong, sustainable growth area for OpenTable."

Campaigns are tailored to a brand's objectives and can be adapted to various marketing goals, from raising brand awareness to driving product launches. Using first-party data and organic audiences from the reservations platform, OpenTable Media helps brands power precise targeting and retargeting across a variety of channels. For diners, the campaigns become part of a personalized experience, providing information on relevant events and experiences that are aligned with their interests. Many brand-forward experiential activations in the pilots have sold out within minutes.

OpenTable Media offers a wide range of advertising solutions from limited on-site ads and email marketing to custom branded partnerships featuring pop-ups and immersive, bookable experiences. Pilot partners have included Diageo, Ghirardelli, and Cobra Beer.

To learn more about OpenTable Media, visit: https://www.opentable.com/restaurant-solutions/media-partnerships/

