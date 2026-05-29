OpenText Among First Canadian Companies to Join OECD Global Safe AI Reporting Framework

WATERLOO, ON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, today joined the OECD's Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) Reporting Framework, the international mechanism where organizations demonstrate alignment with the G7's voluntary code of conduct for the safe development and deployment of advanced AI.

"Trust in AI begins with the data underneath the model and how it is governed, protected and contextualized," said Ayman Antoun, Chief Executive Officer of OpenText. "OpenText has been building that foundation for 35 years. Our participation in HAIP is a natural extension of that commitment and ensures the emerging global framework reflects the realities of enterprise-grade agentic AI deployment."

The move positions OpenText, steward of human, machine and transactional data for more than 120,000 enterprises and governments in 180 countries, as an active participant in ensuring agentic AI can be trusted and drive measurable value for public and private sectors alike. More than $15 trillion (CAD) in annual B2B commerce flows through OpenText's Business Network, and the company manages the unstructured content and machine-generated operational data that regulated enterprises run on every day, giving it a data foundation of exceptional breadth to bring to the global policy conversation.

The Data Foundation for Trustworthy AI

OpenText manages the three data domains critical to enterprise AI: human data, the unstructured content, documents and records that capture organizational knowledge; machine data, operational and system-generated information from IT service management, cybersecurity and supply chain platforms; and transaction data, B2B trade flows and supply chain events across more than one million trading partners worldwide. OpenText Aviator AI solutions are embedded across this governed ecosystem, applying enterprise-grade security, compliance controls and data lineage to every AI interaction, directly supporting the transparency and accountability principles HAIP is designed to advance.

"We are client zero for our own products and AI, so we know firsthand that trusted agentic AI starts with data governance. Before any AI deployment, the first question we ask is how the data is governed, secured and controlled. That is exactly the discipline HAIP codifies, and why joining this framework was the right next step for OpenText and the clients we serve worldwide," said Shannon Bell, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and CIO, OpenText.

Building on Canada's Leadership in Responsible AI

OpenText was among the first signatories to Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. Its HAIP participation connects that domestic commitment to G7-wide norms, reinforcing Canada's position as a global AI leader and OpenText's role in advancing responsible AI governance internationally.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our executive's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

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SOURCE Open Text Corporation