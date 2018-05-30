OpenText Announces Repricing and Amendment of Credit Facilities

The Amendment of the Term Loan increases its aggregate principal amount to US$1 billion (of which, US$234 million represents new money with such proceeds used to repay outstanding borrowings under OpenText's committed Revolving credit facility (the "Revolver"), as described below), extends its maturity date by approximately four years to 2025, reduces the applicable interest rate margin thereunder by 25 basis points (to 1.75%, with respect to LIBOR advances), and amends certain other terms and conditions to provide OpenText with additional operating flexibility.

The transaction is leverage neutral, with secured and net leverage ratios unchanged, as the proceeds of the Term Loan were used (i) to refinance term loans existing immediately before the Amendment and (ii) to repay amounts outstanding under the Revolver. As a result of this transaction, together with the use of approximately US$45 million of the Company's US$605 million in cash as of March 31, 2018, the Company has no amounts outstanding under its US$450 million committed Revolver as of the date of the transaction.

Concurrently with the Amendment of the Term Loan, OpenText also amended and restated its Revolver in order to increase operating flexibility by aligning its terms and conditions with those of the amended and restated Term Loan.

"We deeply appreciate the tremendous support of our existing and new lenders and the confidence that this commitment reflects in our business," said OpenText Vice Chair, CEO and CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea. "This transaction reflects the Company's strong performance and further enhances our financial flexibility as we continue to execute on our total growth strategy."

OpenText's EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan, added, "I am tremendously pleased with the result of this transaction. Based on the financial performance of OpenText, we were able to take advantage of attractive market conditions to improve our debt maturity at optimal rates, drive meaningful annualized interest savings, and further strengthen our balance sheet."

Additional information regarding the terms of the amendment and restatement of OpenText's credit facilities can be found on the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com .

