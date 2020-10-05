OpenText Announces Support for Alfresco

Alfresco Content Services and Community Edition users can now engage OpenText, the industry leader in content services, for support needs

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) today announced OpenText Support for Alfresco™, a new suite of service offerings to support content services solutions from Alfresco. With OpenText, Alfresco customers benefit from defined service-level targets, 24/7 support options, global support, timely and regular code fixes, customization support, and an opportunity to lower support costs.

OpenText has put in place a dedicated team to manage and contribute to the Alfresco open source community, to provide Alfresco customers with world-class support, and to offer a compelling transition to Information Management and the Cloud. OpenText Support for Alfresco offerings are immediately available for Alfresco Community Edition and Alfresco Content Services users.

The OpenText OpenSource Edition for Alfresco program offers an OpenText branded release of Alfresco Community Edition that provides annual renewable support with troubleshooting and regular code updates to address issues identified by OpenText and our subscribers. For those Community Edition users with unique situations and timelines, we also offer support services such as custom bug fixes and customization support scoped to each request.

OpenText Support for Alfresco ACS offers cost-competitive support services to Alfresco Content Services customers, including options for those with customizations that require continued code maintenance and support.

"With OpenText Support for Alfresco, Alfresco customers now have access to world-class support and a compelling upgrade path to OpenText Cloud Editions," said James McGourlay, Executive Vice President, Customer Operations at OpenText. "With the uncertainty caused by the planned acquisition of Alfresco by Hyland, OpenText can provide peace of mind to both open source and enterprise customers through industry-leading support from the experienced technical analysts and developers at OpenText."

As the market leader in Information Management, OpenText can also provide additional features, such as archiving, increased end-point security, and intelligent capture, as well as the option of managed services provided through the OpenText Cloud or public cloud partners.

For more information on these new offerings, or to schedule time to speak with an OpenText expert, visit: https://www.opentext.com/info/opentext-support-for-alfresco.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

