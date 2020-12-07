OpenText Appoints Prentiss Donohue as Executive Vice President, SMB/C Sales

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that veteran OpenText executive Prentiss Donohue has been appointed Executive Vice President, SMB/C Sales (Small and Medium-Sized Business and Consumer). Mr. Donohue replaces Craig Stilwell, who is retiring from OpenText following the successful integration of Carbonite into OpenText.

"I would like to thank Craig for helping OpenText complete the integration of Carbonite; we are grateful for all that he has accomplished over the last year," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText, CEO & CTO. "I am also very excited to announce that Prentiss Donohue will be leading the SMB/C go-to-market team. Prentiss is an accomplished OpenText veteran with extensive channel experience, who has consistently delivered incredible results for customers, partners and employees throughout his tenure at OpenText. SMB/C is a strategic market area that is contributing to our customer acquisition and cloud growth."

Prentiss Donohue joined OpenText in 2016 from Oracle, bringing more than twenty years of experience in executive roles. At OpenText, he has held a variety of senior roles, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President, Partners & Alliances.

The Partners & Alliances organization will become part of the broader enterprise sales team, reporting to Simon "Ted" Harrison, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, to further strengthen OpenText's enterprise go-to-market and growth plans.

The changes are effective immediately. Both Mr. Harrison and Mr. Donohue report to OpenText's CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea.

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



