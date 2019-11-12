OpenText Delivers a Flexible Path to the Cloud, Enhanced Security and Compliance and Visibility into Supply Chain Risk

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced its latest technology update, with innovations across its entire portfolio. This release further improves the capture, governance, exchange and use of information to drive productivity, growth and a lasting competitive advantage.

"OpenText builds the world's most impressive and compelling EIM platform, designed to help companies gain the agility, scale and capability they need to empower their workforces and delight customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Today's release furthers this mission, bringing to market new SaaS and cloud-native apps, advanced security services and the most progressive supply chain management tools available."

Accelerating Cloud Leadership

This release advances the company's cloud leadership with the introduction of cloud-native applications for OpenText™ Content Services, including OpenText™ Content Suite Platform, OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform, OpenText™ Documentum™ and OpenText™ InfoArchive.

These cloud-native Content Services applications update automatically, scale dramatically, and run anywhere – both on- and off-cloud and represent important progress on the company's path to launching OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) in 2020.

OpenText has a growing portfolio of next-generation SaaS applications designed to manage information and content-intensive business processes. OpenText Core applications are built on OpenText™ OT2 next-generation EIM-as-a-Service platform.

This release introduces:

OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance , a centralized application for oversight of records policies across multiple content repositories. Available immediately for Documentum, the application features a unique hybrid architecture which honors local control and data sovereignty requirements.

a centralized application for oversight of records policies across multiple content repositories. Available immediately for Documentum, the application features a unique hybrid architecture which honors local control and data sovereignty requirements. OpenText™ Core Experience Insights, a SaaS application that provides marketing leaders full visibility over their customer's journey – from website interactions to email engagement, social media content and call center performance.

These new applications join a roster of SaaS offerings, including the recently announced OpenText™ Core Capture, OpenText Core Share, and OpenText Core Signature.

Addressing Today's Complex Security Challenges

Security is at the forefront of every OpenText product and service. This update, announced at OpenText Enfuse, provides new tools and capabilities to solve today's most complex investigative, legal, and information security challenges.

Increasing Agility and Managing Risk in Trading Partners

To help enterprises speed time-to-market for supplier engagement and to reduce operational, financial and reputational risk in supplier selection, OpenText is introducing the OpenText Global Partner Directory, a searchable supplier sourcing and onboarding solution.

With the Global Partner Directory, enterprises can easily connect with suppliers on the OpenText Trading Grid, the world's largest cross-industry community of B2B supply chain trading partners.

Advanced data filters within the Global Partner Directory enable users to rapidly and confidently identify the right suppliers to do business with based on multiple factors such as goods sold, company size, regional coverage, trading practices, protocol used and financial risk profile.

The Global Partner Directory will equip trading partners with tools to support corporate priorities for ethical and sustainable supply chain operations.

"The Global Partner Directory will help customers gain visibility of their supply chain risk and take the first step towards ensuring ethical and sustainable supply chains," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP & Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "We have integrated intelligence and insight into the largest global community of trading partners, helping companies better understand who they are doing business with and ensure their values are aligned."

Delivering Continuous Innovation in EIM

New product updates across the OpenText portfolio provide enhancements to EIM productivity and efficiency.

"This release brings immediate new value to our customers, helping to not only secure their operations and deliver cloud advances to streamline their IT infrastructure, but also help enable new ways working with advanced collaboration and automation features," continued Majzoub.

