OpenText Invests and Drives Growth in Asia Pacific Region

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the opening of Enterprise World Asia, an Asia Pacific-wide conference of over 1,000 OpenText customers, partners, and prospects. This event comes as OpenText continues to invest and grow in the Asia Pacific region.

"Asia Pacific is an important market for OpenText and we have been increasing our sales and engineering capacity in this strategic region by investing in talent and go-to-market programs. Our customers see us as a partner in their journey of digital transformation and we have built an organization with the ability to execute globally, with regional strength," said OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "As supply chains and IT organizations continue to diversify and outsource, information sprawls and the war for talent intensifies, businesses need information solutions and strategies to deliver growth. At Enterprise World Asia we are convening the industry to help prepare for this future."

Investing in Top Talent

Asia Pacific is a strategic talent market for OpenText with 4,000 employees in the region, and the company expects to experience a double-digit employee growth rate over the next three years. OpenText has offices in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong and China. Through its partner network, the company is able to expand its reach beyond these countries through the entire region.

A Market to Drive Growth

Asia Pacific accounted for ten percent of company revenue in fiscal year 2018, delivering $278 million. Twenty-five percent of the world's largest 10,000 companies are located in Asia Pacific, and OpenText serves many of the region's most innovative businesses. Customers including Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company, DIC Asia Pacific Pte and Bank Mega will be speaking at Enterprise World Asia.

Proven Capacity to Deliver on the Promise of Digital Transformation

OpenText Content Services help organizations readily access critical business information through the delivery of 'content in context' for both structured and unstructured data. By connecting content to the digital business, OpenText Content Services is helping companies throughout Asia Pacific accelerate productivity, improve governance and facilitate transformation.

OpenText Business Network and B2B Managed Services help transform business operations and supply chains to seize the opportunities of digital transformation. With Asia Pacific's largest global trading grid and new capabilities such as advanced analytics and reporting tools, OpenText is a critical partner in connecting regional businesses to global supply chains.

OpenText Security and eDiscovery help customers secure their information and data, building systems that restore trust and compliance. OpenText's recent acquisition of Catalyst builds on regional capacity in eDiscovery and legal tech.

Release 16 continues to demonstrate the value that OpenText's EIM platform brings to digital businesses across Asia Pacific, securely connecting information and data to the employees that need it and enabling collaboration, informed decision marketing and intelligent process automation.

Industry expertise in financial services, utilities and natural resources places OpenText at the centre of many of Asia Pacific's most exciting business sectors, helping companies across the region transform their operations for the fourth industrial revolution.

"The work that we have done to build a truly world-class organization across Asia Pacific has been inspiring," said Vice President, Asia Pacific at OpenText, Albert Nel. "We have the top experts in EIM, supply chain, security and content services all working to deliver digital transformation for our customers. Enterprise World Asia is our opportunity to convene this community and discuss the issues we face."

Thank you to Enterprise World Asia Diamond Sponsors

OpenText Enterprise World Asia is made possible with the support of the world's leading technology and systems integration companies. Accenture, Atos, delaware, and SAP are all Diamond sponsors of Enterprise World.

Visit the Enterprise World Expo Hall to engage with these partners and see how they work with OpenText to empower connected and intelligent enterprises.

For the latest news on OpenText Enterprise World, visit https://blogs.opentext.com/category/enterprise-world/.

