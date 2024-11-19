OpenText Makes Multi-Cloud Work with Cloud Editions 24.4

Next-generation cloud, security, AI-integrated innovations unveiled at OpenText World 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today unveiled Cloud Editions (CE) 24.4 at OpenText World 2024, presenting a suite of transformative advancements in Business Cloud, AI, and Technology to empower the future of AI-driven knowledge work. This release delivers secure, AI-integrated solutions that strengthen data connectivity, streamlines workflows, and enhances human potential—addressing the needs of forward-thinking CIOs and business leaders navigating multi-cloud environments.

As multi-cloud strategies become standard practice, enterprises are now leveraging them to enhance flexibility, reduce vendor lock-in, and improve resilience. Seamless data flow across an organization's cloud ecosystem is essential for data accessibility, informed decision-making, and operational continuity. OpenText Cloud Editions 24.4 provides the ideal foundation, supporting secure and efficient data movement across platforms while maintaining compliance and mitigating risk in complex multi-cloud setups.

"OpenText Cloud Editions 24.4 is purpose-built to empower today's knowledge-driven workforce by blending AI with secure, seamless data connectivity," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "As AI becomes a key collaborator within organizations, this release gives CIOs and business leaders the capabilities they need to scale operations sustainably, drive competitive advantage, and achieve future-ready outcomes. With integrated AI solutions across our portfolio, we are equipping forward-thinking organizations with the tools to streamline workflows, optimize data use, and unlock new value across their multi-cloud environments."

"As one of leading grain processors in Baltic's and largest pasta producer in Northern Europe, Dobeles Dzirnavnieks was experiencing a period of exciting, rapid growth following multiple acquisitions, expanding both our geographic reach and product portfolio - unlocking valuable opportunities across Europe and beyond," said Juris Mosans, Digitalization leader at Dobeles Dzirnavnieks. "With this growth comes the need to streamline outdated processes, aiming for more standardized and efficient workflows. OpenText, with their expertise in information management, cloud, and AI, was the natural choice. Previously, we relied on labor-intensive, paper-based processes to handle thousands of invoices, supplier, and internal documents. Thanks to OpenText, we now have a centralized, secure platform that allows employees to quickly access the information they need in seconds. We've also reduced our paper consumption by 80%. This partnership marks the beginning of our digital transformation, and OpenText's innovative solutions will be key in further streamlining our operations and driving future growth."

With the completion of its Titanium X roadmap, OpenText is continuing to spearhead the digital transformation journey unlocking new opportunities through its suite of solutions for Business Cloud, Business AI, and Business Technology. This vision advocates the next wave of growth and innovation, as businesses fully embrace the power of AI to reshape the future of work.

The CE 24.4 release introduces significant new offerings, including:

Business Cloud: Knowledge, combined with robust security, becomes a powerful competitive advantage for organizations navigating modern work environments and business ecosystems. OpenText Business Cloud solutions empower everyone—from engineers to IT teams—with integrated, secure technology that drives significant simplification and efficiency.

Business AI: Today, data governance, compliance, and authentication are essential. OpenText Business AI solutions leverage generative AI to help businesses maximize the value of their intellectual property. By enabling AI-driven assistants across large private data sets, the right people have access to the right information seamlessly.

OpenText™ Content Aviator with OpenText™ Information Archive (OpenText™ InfoArchive) empowers IT data managers to retrieve insights from legacy and archived content through an intelligent, LLM (large language model) chat interface. With natural language queries, users can access, summarize, and reference archived content quickly, boosting productivity while adhering to stringent organizational security protocols to protect sensitive data.

OpenText™ DevOps Aviator automates the conversion of video recordings into manual tests and defect reproduction sequences, using AI and LLMs, eliminating the need for coding. This innovation allows developers and testers to generate manual tests from hours of video footage in minutes, accelerating project timelines. The AI-assisted chat also enables rapid creation of actionable user stories, using OpenText™ Software Delivery Platform (OpenText™ ValueEdge), streamlining workflows and reducing the risk of errors.

OpenText™ Intelligence Aviator encourages a data-driven culture by providing enterprise users with LLM-powered capabilities to access, analyze, and visualize business intelligence data through natural language conversations, making decision-making more intuitive and user-friendly.

Business Technology: As workloads increasingly shift to the cloud, connected data is both a prerequisite and an imperative. OpenText Business Technology solutions are designed to deliver enterprise-grade data platforms that can be deployed in any environment—private cloud, public cloud, or through APIs—ensuring flexibility and scalability for our customers.

OpenText™ Information Intelligence – Thrust API brings together the power of OpenText™ Intelligent Classification and OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL) into a single intelligent solution to help independent software vendors better manage, control and prevent the sharing of confidential information inside and outside an organization. A critical asset for industries such as healthcare, government and financial services that must align with strict personal identifiable information rules and compliance regulations.

