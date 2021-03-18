OpenText Migrate Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

OpenText Migrate is trusted by enterprise customers and global systems integrators to move complex, integrated, mission-critical systems

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that OpenText™ Migrate (formerly Carbonite Migrate) has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that OpenText Migrate has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

"We know the importance of helping customers and organizations to more easily migrate their applications and data to a modern cloud infrastructure," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With OpenText Migrate, customers can seamlessly migrate to a modern cloud infrastructure while still keeping those applications on premises using AWS Outposts."

OpenText Migrate allows organizations to easily migrate physical, virtual and cloud workloads to AWS infrastructure including AWS Outposts with minimal risk and near-zero downtime. Customers can orchestrate every stage of the process with OpenText Migrate via finely tuned automation options to deliver:

Continuous data replication that minimizes downtime and enables fast cutover

Unlimited testing of the new environment without disrupting operations

Downtime reduced to minutes or seconds as you cut over to the new server

Data, files and system settings that are replicated reliably

The AWS Outposts Ready designation signifies that OpenText Migrate is generally available and fully tested on AWS Outposts with strong support and clear deployment documentation. It also shows that OpenText Migrate has been successfully integrated with AWS services, and that OpenText can help AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"OpenText Migrate provides a reliable and repeatable way to move critical workloads of any size," said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. "Migrate ensures safe, predictable cutover windows, minimizing the chance of downtime that is commonly associated with moving large quantities of data. Our team is dedicated to helping companies migrate their mission-critical workloads to leverage the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

For more information on OpenText Migrate, click here.

