OpenText Named a Leader in Content Platforms

According to analyst report, "OpenText has a strong focus on integration with essential employee productivity and enterprise applications"

WATERLOO, ON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced OpenText™ Extended ECM has been named a leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021. OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of support for team or project workspaces, packaged applications, integration and interoperability, and lifecycle management.

According to the Forrester report, "OpenText's product strategy has a strong focus on integration with essential employee productivity and enterprise applications. Its transition to cloud has been a multi-year journey, offering a mix of SaaS apps along with public and private cloud deployment options for Extended ECM. Its next-generation, cloud native SaaS offering, Core Content, built on its OT2 platform, was launched in April 2021."

"We believe this Forrester evaluation is a testament to our long history as an industry leader in ECM and content services technology," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of cloud content platforms and applications that empower modern work. They are fully integrated to provide complete end-to-end cloud solutions that are flexible and easy to deploy, from capture to archiving, as well as specialized, hybrid use cases that help meet organizations' unique needs."

The Forrester report states, "Shortlist OpenText when mature content services are necessary to integrate with a breadth of enterprise applications. Regulated industries needing flexible cloud and hybrid deployment options will find a fit with OpenText..."

"Extended ECM excels in core content services such as records management, application integration, support for virtual team and project workspaces, and most recently, native e-signature offerings." The report continues, "Reference customers rate its records management and search highly, and they value its breadth of API capabilities and quality of technical support."

OpenText Extended ECM integrates content with leading business applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Office 365® and other process-driving software. It is part of the OpenText™ Content Cloud, a comprehensive suite of content management products that provide end-to-end solutions to help organizations maximize the value and minimize the risk of their information. The portfolio supports diverse business and industry needs through extensive integration capabilities, full lifecycle management, and intelligent automation.

ATCO Australia uses OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform to manage, secure and govern their information assets, from legal and operational documents to contracts and work orders. Recently, they shifted their information management system to the OpenText™ Content Cloud. "By moving to the cloud, access speeds are much faster—almost twice as fast. Additionally, we are now using the latest features and functionality with integration into leading business applications like Microsoft 365," said Chris Marshall, General Manager IT at ATCO Australia.

Download a copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2, 2021" here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

https://wwwOpenText.com

