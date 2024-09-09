OpenText Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) today announced that OpenText has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51467323, September 2024).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "OpenText Content Cloud connects content to the digital business, eliminating silos and providing convenient, secure, and compliant remote access to both structured and unstructured data capabilities. Capabilities include IDP, process automation, information archiving, security and governance, business integrations, and solutions for industries and lines of business. The composability of the Content Cloud allows OpenText customers to tailor technology solutions that fit their needs and growth strategies." The report also highlights OpenText's deep integration capabilities with common business applications, noting "OpenText offers tight, prebuilt integrations into common applications such as SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft O365, and Google Workspace."

"We are honored to again be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Content Services," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP & Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText's intelligent content services solutions empower organizations by transforming how they manage and leverage their information. By integrating advanced AI and automation, these solutions streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and drive informed decision-making. The result is a more agile, efficient, and responsive organization, poised to thrive in a data-driven world."

According to OpenText, this recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape underscores the importance of OpenText's solutions in meeting customer needs in a rapidly shifting market where AI-powered capabilities have become essential. OpenText's approach to content management, which tightly integrates information governance, records management and workflow capabilities, provides value across a wide array of use cases, particularly for large enterprises and highly regulated industries. With Content Aviator, OpenText empowers users to leverage embedded generative AI to ask natural language questions of content and workspaces, enhancing content-centric processes, improving knowledge sharing and supporting organizations' modernization strategies.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

