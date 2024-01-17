OpenText Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

Company named a Leader for the third time

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MSCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023) for the third time.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "The OpenText portfolio includes powerful AI and ML capabilities that are being integrated in Trading Grid to provide actionable insights to help optimize supply chain processes and improve business performance."

"In an era of volatile supply chains, having a trusted vendor is crucial for businesses today," said Simon Ellis, Program Vice President at IDC. "OpenText provides cloud-based integration tools with extensive 'Business to Anything' capabilities. Through genuine partnerships and resource extension, OpenText's offerings ensure seamless supply chain management, enabling strategic and sustainable business growth."

The report specifically noted the following about OpenText:

Strong integration capabilities across different types of technical requirements around connectivity and data formats, including regional and industry variants and standards and digitalization of any supply chain data exchange. This is an advantage, particularly with customers that have global operations and need to support supply chain operations in various countries and regions.

A high degree of flexibility in solution design and configurable functionality while leveraging reusable components. Owing to the delivery model of combining proprietary technology with managed services, they also include custom elements to deliver the specific functionality customers seek. When out-of-box capabilities are not enough to meet the customer's requirements, they often have a significant advantage over the competition due to this reason.

Particularly the visibility capabilities of Lens are highly appreciated by business and technical users and are a key differentiator for OpenText regarding the core B2B integration capabilities and user experience.

Diversity of their extended MSCCN portfolio. OpenText is a large organization with a broad range of information management products, which have been leveraged in developing their solution capabilities. The breadth of tools enables building highly connected and automated capabilities to digitize supply chain processes to support supply chain transformation and expand collaboration with their ecosystem partners. The OpenText portfolio also includes powerful AI and ML capabilities that are being integrated to Trading Grid to provide actionable insights to help optimize supply chain processes and improve business performance.

"This recognition from IDC reflects our unwavering commitment to transform the business network landscape," said Sandy Ono, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "This marks our third time as a Leader, reaffirming our commitment to fostering smarter and more resilient supply chains. For our customers, this achievement symbolizes not only our leadership; it's an assurance that partnering with us means stepping into a future where they are backed by a leading solution provider offering innovative and reliable solutions."

"Amidst global supply chain disruptions, adopting integrated, cloud-based networks becomes crucial for flexible operations. Establishing a smarter digital backbone linking internal and external enterprises is essential for a successful AI strategy—an imperative every company should prioritize," said Ted Harrison, EVP of Enterprise Sales at OpenText. "OpenText provides a modern cloud integration environment designed to empower businesses to propel new AI strategies. This platform extracts actionable insights, aiding businesses in optimizing their supply chain operations.

OpenText Business Network operates a secure, unified platform that integrates people, systems and things across the supply chain. Over 1.1 million pre-connected trading partners collaborate within this network, exchanging an impressive 33 billion transactions collectively valued at $12 trillion. Beyond automating internal and external processes for enhanced efficiency, businesses can also harness a robust suite of cloud applications. These tools facilitate seamless collaboration and visibility across the supply chain, empowering participants to manage access to information and applications through advanced identity and access management features within the business ecosystem.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

