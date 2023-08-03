OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Reports Record Total Revenues of $4.5 Billion with 28% Growth

Fiscal 2023 Annual Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $4,485 $4,617

$3,615 $3,718

$1,700 $1,739 +28.4 % +32.2 %

+26.2 % +29.7 %

+10.8 % +13.3 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 81% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $4.5 billion up 28.4% Y/Y or up 32.2% Y/Y in constant currency (CC)

up 28.4% Y/Y or up 32.2% Y/Y in constant currency (CC) Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $3.6 billion , up 26.2% Y/Y or up 29.7% Y/Y in CC

, up 26.2% Y/Y or up 29.7% Y/Y in CC Cloud revenues of $1.7 billion up 10.8% Y/Y or up 13.3% Y/Y in CC

up 10.8% Y/Y or up 13.3% Y/Y in CC FY'23 enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $528 million , up 9.5% Y/Y

of , up 9.5% Y/Y 10 consecutive quarters of cloud and ARR organic growth in constant currency

Operating cash flows were $779 million and free cash flows (2) were $655 million

and free cash flows were GAAP-based net income of $150 million , down 62.1% Y/Y, margin of 3.4%

, down 62.1% Y/Y, margin of 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $1.5 billion , margin of 32.8% while making key investments in cloud, AI and Security

of , margin of 32.8% while making key investments in cloud, AI and Security Record capital returns of $260 million via dividends

via dividends GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS (2) of $3.29

, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of Increased annualized dividend to $1.00 per share, subject to quarterly Board approval. Declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

per share, subject to quarterly Board approval. Declared quarterly dividend of per share. Includes Micro Focus results from February 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $1,491 $1,502

$1,157 $1,167

$452 $455 +65.2 % +66.5 %

+56.4 % +57.7 %

+9.7 % +10.6 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 78% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $1.5 billion , up 65.2% Y/Y or up 66.5% in CC

, up 65.2% Y/Y or up 66.5% in CC Annual recurring revenues of $1.2 billion , up 56.4% Y/Y or up 57.7% in CC

, up 56.4% Y/Y or up 57.7% in CC Cloud revenues of $452 million , up 9.7% Y/Y or up 10.6% Y/Y in CC

, up 9.7% Y/Y or up 10.6% Y/Y in CC Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $164 million , up 12.3%

of , up 12.3% Operating cash flows were $115 million and free cash flows (2) were $91 million

and free cash flows were GAAP-based net loss of ($49) million , down (147.7)% Y/Y, margin of (3.3)%, due to acquisition expenses

, down (147.7)% Y/Y, margin of (3.3)%, due to acquisition expenses Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $463 million , margin of 31.0%

of , margin of 31.0% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) , Non-GAAP diluted EPS(2) of $0.91

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2023.

"OpenText Fiscal 2023 progress and results are exceptional and record setting, with 28% total revenue growth. OpenText delivered record total revenues of $4.5 billion of which 81%, or $3.6 billion, is annually recurring," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Our mission to empower individuals and organizations of all sizes to achieve the Information Advantage. Looking ahead, Fiscal 2024 will be another year of outstanding growth for OpenText led by Cloud and our expanded Information Management mission, with Micro Focus products contributing organic growth."

"OpenText holds a distinctive position as a leader in Information Management. Our comprehensive range of products, effective go-to-market strategies, and talented employees position us favorably for sustained growth and profitability," added Mr. Barrenechea. "Today we are announcing opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator™, our vision and initial AI products, to be the trusted partner for our customer's AI journey. I am extremely optimistic about the future of OpenText, and helping our customers unlock the value of their information."

"OpenText delivered an exceptional operating performance in Fiscal 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion and free cash flows of $655 million. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $1.2 billion in cash as of June 30, 2023, and a net leverage ratio of 3.5x," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "The value we are generating through the OpenText Business System of Total Growth is truly remarkable. We accelerated our initial integration of Micro Focus operations ahead of schedule, we remain on track to meet our near-term and long-term operating goals."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the fiscal year that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023 and Q4 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'23 FY'22 $ Change % Change

FY'23

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,700.4 $1,535.0 $165.4 10.8 %

$1,739.1 13.3 %

Customer support 1,915.0 1,331.0 $584.1 43.9 %

1,978.8 48.7 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $3,615.5 $2,866.0 $749.5 26.2 %

$3,717.9 29.7 %

License 539.0 358.4 $180.7 50.4 %

555.4 55.0 %

Professional service and other 330.5 269.5 $61.0 22.6 %

344.1 27.7 %

Total revenues $4,485.0 $3,493.8 $991.1 28.4 %

$4,617.4 32.2 %

GAAP-based operating income $ 516.3 $644.8 ($128.5) (19.9) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,365.3 $1,176.9 $188.4 16.0 %

$1,387.5 17.9 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $150.4 $397.1 ($246.7) (62.1) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.56 $1.46 ($0.90) (61.6) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.29 $3.22 $0.07 2.2 %

$3.37 4.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,472.9 $1,265.0 $207.9 16.4 %

$1,495.8 18.2 %

Operating cash flows $779.2 $981.8 ($202.6) (20.6) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $655.4 $888.7 ($233.3) (26.3) %

N/A N/A



Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'23 Q4 FY'22 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'23

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $451.7 $411.6 $40.1 9.7 %

$455.4 10.6 %

Customer support 705.3 328.3 $376.9 114.8 %

711.4 116.7 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,156.9 $739.9 $417.0 56.4 %

$1,166.8 57.7 %

License 228.8 94.7 $134.1 141.6 %

229.2 142.0 %

Professional service and other 105.1 67.8 $37.3 54.9 %

106.3 56.7 %

Total revenues $1,490.8 $902.5 $588.4 65.2 %

$1,502.3 66.5 %

GAAP-based operating income $121.3 $137.6 ($16.3) (11.8) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $431.7 $291.0 $140.8 48.4 %

$421.5 44.9 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText ($48.7) $102.2 ($150.9) (147.7) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted ($0.18) $0.38 ($0.56) (147.4) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.91 $0.80 $0.11 13.8 %

$0.88 10.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $462.8 $313.6 $149.2 47.6 %

$452.7 44.3 %

Operating cash flows $115.3 $251.9 ($136.6) (54.2) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $91.2 $213.8 ($122.5) (57.3) %

N/A N/A







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. ** Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 2, 2023, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 1, 2023, and the payment date is September 22, 2023. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: BNP Paribas, Carl Zeiss AG, CNA Insurance, Daiken, DHL eCommerce Benelux, Elevance Health, Engie Italia , FEMA (US Department of Homeland Security), ID Logistics, Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Renesas, RS Component, Swedbank, TechMahindra, Warta

, FEMA (US Department of Homeland Security), ID Logistics, Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Renesas, RS Component, Swedbank, TechMahindra, Warta OpenText and Anritsu Service Assurance signed a new deal for 5G network capabilities and next-generation architecture

Today we are announcing opentext.ai, our AI strategy, and initial AI products including OpenText Aviator™ and IDOL, to be the trusted partner for our customers' AI journey

OpenText powers organizations to achieve digital success in a multi-cloud world with Cloud Editions 23.3

OpenText has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant review for Application Security Testing (AST) for the 10th consecutive year

OpenText received a 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner

Summary of Annual Results









FY'23 FY'22 % Change

Revenue (millions) $4,485.0 $3,493.8 28.4 %

GAAP-based gross margin 70.6 % 69.6 % 105 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.1 % 75.6 % 49 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.56 $1.46 (61.6) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.29 $3.22 2.2 %



Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY'23 Q3 FY'23 Q4 FY'22 % Change (Q4 FY'23 vs

Q3 FY'23)

% Change (Q4 FY'23 vs

Q4 FY'22)

Revenue (millions) $1,490.8 $1,244.7 $902.5 19.8 %

65.2 %

GAAP-based gross margin 71.4 % 70.3 % 70.2 % 110 bps 120 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.9 % 75.8 % 75.9 % 110 bps 100 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted ($0.18) $0.21 $0.38 (185.7) %

(147.4) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.91 $0.73 $0.80 24.7 %

13.8 %







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0296 followed by the number sign.

Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, including any targeted annualized dividend, the associated benefits of the Micro Focus acquisition, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, our announcement of opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator™, including our AI strategy, vision and initial AI products, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,231,625

$ 1,693,741 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,828 as of

June 30, 2023 and $16,473 as of June 30, 2022 682,517

426,652 Contract assets 71,196

26,167 Income taxes recoverable 68,161

18,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221,732

120,552 Total current assets 2,275,231

2,285,367 Property and equipment 356,904

244,709 Operating lease right of use assets 285,723

198,132 Long-term contract assets 64,553

19,719 Goodwill 8,662,603

5,244,653 Acquired intangible assets 4,080,879

1,075,208 Deferred tax assets 926,719

810,154 Other assets 342,318

256,987 Long-term income taxes recoverable 94,270

44,044 Total assets $ 17,089,200

$ 10,178,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 996,261

$ 448,607 Current portion of long-term debt 320,850

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 91,425

56,380 Deferred revenues 1,721,781

902,202 Income taxes payable 89,297

51,069 Total current liabilities 3,219,614

1,468,258 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 51,961

18,208 Pension liability 126,312

60,951 Long-term debt 8,562,096

4,209,567 Long-term operating lease liabilities 271,579

198,695 Long-term deferred revenues 217,771

91,144 Long-term income taxes payable 193,808

34,003 Deferred tax liabilities 423,955

65,887 Total long-term liabilities 9,847,482

4,678,455 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





270,902,571 and 269,522,639 Common Shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively; authorized Common Shares:

unlimited 2,176,947

2,038,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (53,559)

(7,659) Retained earnings 2,048,984

2,160,069 Treasury stock, at cost (3,536,375 and 3,706,420 shares at June 30, 2023 and

June 30, 2022, respectively) (151,597)

(159,966) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,020,775

4,031,118 Non-controlling interests 1,329

1,142 Total shareholders' equity 4,022,104

4,032,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,089,200

$ 10,178,973

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 451,659

$ 411,595 Customer support 705,277

328,339 License 228,796

94,688 Professional service and other 105,098

67,832 Total revenues 1,490,830

902,454 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 166,394

133,785 Customer support 86,695

30,571 License 6,184

2,595 Professional service and other 90,498

55,436 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045

46,274 Total cost of revenues 426,816

268,661 Gross profit 1,064,014

633,793 Operating expenses:





Research and development 249,958

118,931 Sales and marketing 333,244

185,985 General and administrative 136,866

85,958 Depreciation 31,152

22,706 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285

56,341 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222

26,281 Total operating expenses 942,727

496,202 Income from operations 121,287

137,591 Other income (expense), net (25,355)

(19) Interest and other related expense, net (145,829)

(40,342) Income (loss) before income taxes (49,897)

97,230 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,212)

(5,005) Net income (loss) for the period $ (48,685)

$ 102,235 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (49)

(39) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ (48,734)

$ 102,196 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ (0.18)

$ 0.38 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ (0.18)

$ 0.38 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,772

270,152 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 270,772

270,394

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2021 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,700,433

$ 1,535,017

$ 1,407,445 Customer support 1,915,020

1,330,965

1,334,062 License 539,026

358,351

384,711 Professional service and other 330,501

269,511

259,897 Total revenues 4,484,980

3,493,844

3,386,115 Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 590,165

511,713

481,818 Customer support 209,705

121,485

122,753 License 16,645

13,501

13,916 Professional service and other 276,888

216,895

197,183 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 223,184

198,607

218,796 Total cost of revenues 1,316,587

1,062,201

1,034,466 Gross profit 3,168,393

2,431,643

2,351,649 Operating expenses:









Research and development 680,587

440,448

421,447 Sales and marketing 948,598

677,118

622,221 General and administrative 419,590

317,085

263,521 Depreciation 107,761

88,241

85,265 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 326,406

217,105

216,544 Special charges (recoveries) 169,159

46,873

1,748 Total operating expenses 2,652,101

1,786,870

1,610,746 Income from operations 516,292

644,773

740,903 Other income (expense), net 34,469

29,118

61,434 Interest and other related expense, net (329,428)

(157,880)

(151,567) Income before income taxes 221,333

516,011

650,770 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 70,767

118,752

339,906 Net income $ 150,566

$ 397,259

$ 310,864 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (187)

(169)

(192) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 150,379

$ 397,090

$ 310,672 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.56

$ 1.46

$ 1.14 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.56

$ 1.46

$ 1.14 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,299

271,271

272,533 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 270,451

271,909

273,479

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2021 Net income $ 150,566

$ 397,259

$ 310,864 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments (40,798)

(78,724)

42,440 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (941)

(1,859)

4,246 (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 2,721

373

(3,280) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) (602)

—

— Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) (6,605)

5,595

3,987 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 325

718

1,020 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net (45,900)

(73,897)

48,413 Total comprehensive income 104,666

323,362

359,277 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (187)

(169)

(192) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 104,479

$ 323,193

$ 359,085





(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of ($339), ($671), and $1,532 for the year ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $981, $134 and ($1,182) for the year ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $159, nil, and nil for the year ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of ($1,961), $1,866 and $990 for the year ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $143, $290 and $379 for the year ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863

$ 1,851,777

(622)

$ (23,608)

$ 2,159,396

$ 17,825

$ 1,319

$ 4,006,709 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative effect —

—

—

—

(2,450)

—

—

(2,450) Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,605

49,565

—

—

—

—

—

49,565 Under employee stock purchase plans 573

22,307

193

6,690

—

—

—

28,997 Share-based compensation —

51,969

—

—

—

—

—

51,969 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,455)

(64,847)

—

—

—

(64,847) Issuance of treasury stock —

(12,379)

316

12,379

—

—

—

— Common Shares repurchased (2,500)

(15,475)

—

—

(103,630)

—

—

(119,105) Dividends declared ($0.777 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(210,662)

—

—

(210,662) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other comprehensive income - net —

—

—

—

—

48,413

—

48,413 Net income —

—

—

—

310,672

—

192

310,864 Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 950

32,714

—

—

—

—

—

32,714 Under employee stock purchase plans 842

33,806

—

—

—

—

—

33,806 Share-based compensation —

69,556

—

—

—

—

—

69,556 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(2,630)

(111,593)

—

—

—

(111,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Common Shares repurchased (3,810)

(24,295)

—

—

(152,692)

—

—

(176,987) Dividends declared ($0.8836 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(237,655)

—

—

(237,655) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other comprehensive loss - net —

—

—

—

—

(73,897)

—

(73,897) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income —

—

—

—

397,090

—

169

397,259 Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 245

7,830

—

—

—

—

—

7,830 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,135

31,679

—

—

—

—

—

31,679 Share-based compensation —

130,119

—

—

—

—

—

130,119 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(521)

(21,919)

—

—

—

(21,919) Issuance of treasury stock —

(31,355)

691

30,288

—

—

—

(1,067) Common Shares repurchased —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.9720 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(261,464)

—

—

(261,464) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other comprehensive loss - net —

—

—

—

—

(45,900)

—

(45,900) Net income —

—

—

—

150,379

—

187

150,566 Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) for the period $ (48,685)

$ 102,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 229,482

125,321 Share-based compensation expense 41,904

24,464 Pension expense 3,401

1,723 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,257

1,486 Write-off of right of use assets 2,507

17,707 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 903

198 Deferred taxes 29,140

(79,420) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 11,530

401 Changes in financial instruments 16,274

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 27,335

13,413 Contract assets (43,643)

(10,758) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,151

1,768 Income taxes (116,569)

45,824 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,582

41,561 Deferred revenue (85,764)

(30,878) Other assets (5,299)

771 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (8,205)

(3,876) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,301

251,940 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (24,060)

(38,172) Purchase of Micro Focus International PLC, net of cash acquired (2,357)

— Purchase of Bricata Inc. —

174 Net cash used in investing activities (26,417)

(37,998) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 14,159

10,738 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (186,463)

(2,500) Debt issuance costs (690)

— Repurchase of Common Shares —

(40,869) Purchase of treasury stock (21,919)

(35,933) Payments of dividends to shareholders (65,068)

(59,042) Other financing activities 758

— Net cash used in financing activities (259,223)

(127,606) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 4,571

(26,276) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (165,768)

60,060 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,399,720

1,635,851 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,231,625

$ 1,693,741 Restricted cash (1) 2,327

2,170 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911













(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period $ 150,566

$ 397,259

$ 310,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 657,351

503,953

520,605 Share-based compensation expense 130,302

69,556

51,969 Pension expense 9,207

6,606

6,616 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,753

5,422

4,548 Write-off of right of use assets 9,626

17,707

— Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,152

27,413

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 2,331

294

2,771 Deferred taxes (149,560)

(36,088)

73,039 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 23,077

(58,702)

(62,897) Changes in financial instruments 128,841

—

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 168,604

81,841

60,954 Contract assets (73,539)

(37,966)

(39,333) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23,035)

(13,954)

37,733 Income taxes 14,948

34,589

(140,763) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (127,092)

(24,177)

26,088 Deferred revenue (128,395)

(5,236)

39,295 Other assets (11,297)

17,297

11,914 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (27,635)

(4,004)

(27,283) Net cash provided by operating activities 779,205

981,810

876,120 Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (123,832)

(93,109)

(63,675) Purchase of Micro Focus International PLC, net of cash acquired (5,657,963)

—

— Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired —

(856,175)

— Purchase of Bricata Inc. —

(17,753)

— Purchase of XMedius —

—

444 Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —

—

(971) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 131,248

—

— Other investing activities (873)

(3,922)

(4,568) Net cash used in investing activities (5,651,420)

(970,959)

(68,770) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 39,331

67,215

80,067 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 4,927,450

1,500,000

— Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (202,926)

(860,000)

(610,000) Debt extinguishment costs —

(24,969)

— Debt issuance costs (77,899)

(17,159)

— Repurchase of Common Shares —

(176,987)

(119,105) Purchase of treasury stock (21,919)

(111,593)

(64,847) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

(396)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (259,549)

(237,655)

(210,662) Other financing activities (1,435)

—

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,403,053

138,456

(924,547) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 7,203

(63,196)

29,734 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (461,959)

86,111

(87,463) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,695,911

1,609,800

1,697,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,231,625

$ 1,693,741

$ 1,607,306 Restricted cash (1) 2,327

2,170

2,494 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,233,952

$ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800













(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes (1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its Consolidated Financial Statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'24 targets and F'26 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.





The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 166,394

$ (2,876) (1) $ 163,518

Customer support 86,695

(1,213) (1) 85,482

Professional service and other 90,498

(1,826) (1) 88,672

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045

(77,045) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,064,014 71.4 % 82,960 (3) 1,146,974 76.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 249,958

(13,584) (1) 236,374

Sales and marketing 333,244

(13,467) (1) 319,777

General and administrative 136,866

(8,938) (1) 127,928

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285

(121,285) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 70,222

(70,222) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 121,287

310,456 (5) 431,743

Other income (expense), net (25,355)

25,355 (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,212)

41,240 (7) 40,028

GAAP-based net loss / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (48,734)

294,571 (8) 245,837

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.18)

$ 1.09 (8) $ 0.91







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 2% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) $ (0.18) Add:



Amortization 198,330 0.73 Share-based compensation 41,904 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 0.26 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 0.10 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (1,212) — Non-GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (40,028) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 245,837 $ 0.91

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) Add:

Recovery of income taxes (1,212) Interest and other related expense, net 145,829 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285 Depreciation 31,152 Share-based compensation 41,904 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 462,846



GAAP-based net loss margin (3.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 115,301 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (24,060) Free cash flows $ 91,241





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 590,165

$ (10,664) (1) $ 579,501

Customer support 209,705

(3,627) (1) 206,078

Professional service and other 276,888

(6,998) (1) 269,890

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 223,184

(223,184) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,168,393 70.6 % 244,473 (3) 3,412,866 76.1 % Operating expenses











Research and development 680,587

(39,065) (1) 641,522

Sales and marketing 948,598

(41,710) (1) 906,888

General and administrative 419,590

(28,238) (1) 391,352

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 326,406

(326,406) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 169,159

(169,159) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 516,292

849,051 (5) 1,365,343

Other income (expense), net 34,469

(34,469) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 70,767

74,261 (7) 145,028

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 150,379

740,321 (8) 890,700

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.56

$ 2.73 (8) $ 3.29







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 150,379 $ 0.56 Add:



Amortization 549,590 2.03 Share-based compensation 130,302 0.48 Special charges (recoveries) 169,159 0.63 Other (income) expense, net (34,469) (0.13) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 70,767 0.26 Non-GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (145,028) (0.54) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 890,700 $ 3.29

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 150,379 Add:

Provision for income taxes 70,767 Interest and other related expense, net 329,428 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 223,184 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 326,406 Depreciation 107,761 Share-based compensation 130,302 Special charges (recoveries) 169,159 Other (income) expense, net (34,469) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,472,917



GAAP-based net income margin 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 779,205 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (123,832) Free cash flows $ 655,373





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 157,658

$ (2,943) (1) $ 154,715

Customer support 67,067

(1,157) (1) 65,910

Professional service and other 78,526

(1,884) (1) 76,642

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639

(62,639) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 874,944 70.3 % 68,623 (3) 943,567 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 210,731

(10,801) (1) 199,930

Sales and marketing 271,013

(11,947) (1) 259,066

General and administrative 127,047

(7,636) (1) 119,411

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237

(97,237) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 74,350

(74,350) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 63,989

270,594 (5) 334,583

Other income (expense), net 85,706

(85,706) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420)

44,631 (7) 32,211

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 57,556

140,257 (8) 197,813

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.21

$ 0.52 (8) $ 0.73







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 $ 0.21 Add:



Amortization 159,876 0.59 Share-based compensation 36,368 0.13 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 0.28 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) (0.32) GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (12,420) (0.04) Non-GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (32,211) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 197,813 $ 0.73

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 Add:

Recovery of income taxes (12,420) Interest and other related expense, net 104,502 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237 Depreciation 30,577 Share-based compensation 36,368 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) Adjusted EBITDA $ 365,103



GAAP-based net income margin 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.3 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 336,775 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (31,233) Free cash flows $ 305,542





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 133,785

$ (2,213) (1) $ 131,572

Customer support 30,571

(768) (1) 29,803

Professional service and other 55,436

(1,465) (1) 53,971

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274

(46,274) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 633,793 70.2 % 50,720 (3) 684,513 75.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 118,931

(7,186) (1) 111,745

Sales and marketing 185,985

(7,251) (1) 178,734

General and administrative 85,958

(5,582) (1) 80,376

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341

(56,341) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 26,281

(26,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 137,591

153,361 (5) 290,952

Other income (expense), net (19)

19 (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (5,005)

40,090 (7) 35,085

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 102,196

113,290 (8) 215,486

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.38

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.80







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 5% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 26%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 26%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 $ 0.38 Add:



Amortization 102,615 0.38 Share-based compensation 24,465 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 0.10 Other (income) expense, net 19 — GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (5,005) (0.02) Non-GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (35,085) (0.13) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 215,486 $ 0.80



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 Add:

Recovery of income taxes (5,005) Interest and other related expense, net 40,342 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341 Depreciation 22,706 Share-based compensation 24,464 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 Other (income) expense, net 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 313,618



GAAP-based net income margin 11.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 251,940 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (38,172) Free cash flows $ 213,768





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 511,713

$ (5,285) (1) $ 506,428

Customer support 121,485

(2,399) (1) 119,086

Professional service and other 216,895

(3,740) (1) 213,155

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 198,607

(198,607) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,431,643 69.6 % 210,031 (3) 2,641,674 75.6 % Operating expenses











Research and development 440,448

(17,122) (1) 423,326

Sales and marketing 677,118

(22,628) (1) 654,490

General and administrative 317,085

(18,382) (1) 298,703

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 217,105

(217,105) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 46,873

(46,873) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 644,773

532,141 (5) 1,176,914

Other income (expense), net 29,118

(29,118) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 118,752

23,913 (7) 142,665

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 397,090

479,110 (8) 876,200

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.46

$ 1.76 (8) $ 3.22







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 23% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 397,090 $ 1.46 Add:



Amortization 415,712 1.52 Share-based compensation 69,556 0.26 Special charges (recoveries) 46,873 0.17 Other (income) expense, net (29,118) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 118,752 0.44 Non-GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (142,665) (0.52) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 876,200 $ 3.22

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 397,090 Add:

Provision for income taxes 118,752 Interest and other related expense, net 157,880 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 198,607 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 217,105 Depreciation 88,241 Share-based compensation 69,556 Special charges (recoveries) 46,873 Other (income) expense, net (29,118) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,264,986



GAAP-based net income margin 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 981,810 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (93,109) Free cash flows $ 888,701





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the year ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 21 % 12 %

22 % 12 % GBP 5 % 9 %

3 % 5 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 14 % USD 60 % 48 %

63 % 54 % Other 11 % 21 %

9 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Year Ended June 30, 2023

Year Ended June 30, 2022 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 20 % 12 %

23 % 13 % GBP 5 % 7 %

4 % 6 % CAD 3 % 11 %

3 % 14 % USD 62 % 51 %

62 % 53 % Other 10 % 19 %

8 % 14 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

SOURCE Open Text Corporation